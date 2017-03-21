James Harden after coast-to-coast winning hoop vs. Nuggets: 'I felt like Usain Bolt'

James Harden did not record a fifth straight triple-double Monday against the Denver Nuggets, which has to be pretty embarrassing. I mean, only four in a row? Really, James, that’s it? But I guess when you collect 39 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while also scoring the winning basket with seconds to go, you can live with the humiliation.

In all seriousness, Harden was amazing once again, furthering his MVP case as he saved the Rockets in the final second from what would have been an embarrassing collapse. With a shade less than 90 seconds left, Harden drilled a 3 to put the Rockets up 123-116, but 46 seconds later, it was 124-123 Nuggets.

The score remained that way until the closing seconds, as Harden secured a rebound, then raced the length of the floor past a bewildered Nuggets defense to drop a finger roll over the rim with only two seconds left. The Rockets led 125-124, which is how the game would end after Harden knocked away a pass on the Nuggets’ final possession.

After the game, Harden fired off one of the season’s best quotes, telling reporters he “felt like Usain Bolt” as he made his mad dash to the rim.

Harden, asked if he reached John Wall speeds on coast-to-coast game-winner: "I feel like I was faster than that. I felt like Usain Bolt." — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 21, 2017

Just like kids in Houston pretend to be Harden when they’re shooting around in their backyard, Harden pretends to be Bolt when he’s running super fast. His imitation certainly worked out for the Rockets on Monday night.