Jazz, George Hill reportedly won't reach a contract extension

The Utah Jazz are way better with George Hill on the floor this season. To be precise, they are 11.2 net points per 100 possessions better with Hill on the court vs. off. He runs the offense, can score, shoot, is a willing passer, great defender, good teammate and all-around good basketball player. The Jazz are looking at some serious cap restraints with this roster, especially one headed for the playoffs this season.

As a result, talks had picked up between Hill and the Jazz for an extension, according to multiple reports. But quickly word came on Tuesday that the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement.

Breaking: George Hill and the Jazz will not reach a deal on a contract extension, league sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune. Story to come — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) February 28, 2017

The Jazz have $65 million in salary tied up for next season and will need around $25 million for Gordon Hayward’s max new deal, and $25 million for Hill’s. They’d need to find some value deals around to fill out the roster. This essentially guarantees that the Jazz will look to shed salary this year. They have to find room to pay for a new deal for Rodney Hood in 2018, and Trey Lyles in 2019, so you should expect Derrick Favors to be shopped even more heavily than he was at the deadline this year.

George Hill wants to stay in Utah. USATSI

The Jazz needed to get a deal done with Hill.They got him for a bargain, and he’s made them better. The underlying issue here is Dante Exum’s struggles and how they could put the Jazz’ point guard future in jeopardy if they don’t retain Hill. Without Hill, the Jazz could be in trouble at the point guard position. You can bet Hill will have significant offers on the table, and those offers may include one from his former team, the San Antonio Spurs, who are expected to pursue a point guard upgrade this summer.