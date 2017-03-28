Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek says they need better defensive players

The coach of the team with the 25th-ranked defense in the NBA would like to have ... wait for it ... better defensive players on the roster. Yes, that’s correct: New York Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters on Monday that the front office will be focused on adding defensive-minded players in the offseason. The Knicks have surrendered 108.6 points per 100 possessions -- just 0.1 points better than their neighbors, the Brooklyn Nets.

“I think if you look at our defense this year, we can use some more defensive players,” Hornacek said, via ESPN’s Ian Begley. “[Management] will look at that. [General manager] Steve [Mills] and [president] Phil [Jackson] and those guys will look at whatever can help us out. We know we need some help there.”

Adding a few more versatile defenders and making upgrades at key positions would make Hornacek’s job much easier. For all of the attention (rightfully) given to the triangle offense in New York, the team has been terrible mostly because of the porous defense. The 2016-17 Knicks can’t keep teams out of the paint, can’t protect the defensive glass, can’t force turnovers and can’t stop fouling people.

New York isn’t completely bereft of defensive talent. Guard Courtney Lee is a solid 3-and-D guy against wings and point guards. Forward Lance Thomas can check bigger and smaller players. Swingman Justin Holiday uses his length, foot speed and smarts to his advantage. Kristaps Porzingis struggles on the perimeter, but his shot-blocking is a legitimate worry for offensive players when he’s around the basket. Joakim Noah gives all he has defensively and, when he’s healthy, can still be disruptive.

The Knicks, however, were never able to create any sort of defensive identity under Hornacek. They struggled with pick-and-rolls all year, and as ESPN pointed out, Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony have been two of the worst defenders at their positions based on defensive real plus-minus. Anthony would probably look significantly better if he moved to power forward. It’s unclear what can be done to make Rose a part of a good defensive system again.

Defense is a major part of why Rose’s future with the team is unclear . It’s also why New York’s frontcourt situation is so weird. Anthony is playing out of position and has an uneasy relationship with management. Porzingis is the future of the franchise, but if he doesn’t become better at defending smaller players, he’ll be best as a center. That will be tough to accommodate because Noah signed a four-year, $74 million deal last summer. Oh, and rookie center Willie Hernangomez has proven he deserves significant playing time, too. The Knicks don’t just need more defensive players; they need a more balanced roster that allows Hornacek to play lineups that fit together on both ends.