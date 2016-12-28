Knicks president Phil Jackson, Lakers president Jeanie Buss end engagement
NBA power couple started dating in 1999, Jackson's first season as Lakers coach
New York Knicks president Phil Jackson and Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss are no longer engaged. They announced the news with a statement Tuesday on Twitter:
"With mutual love and respect, we have decided to end our engagement. With the nature of our professional obligations and the geographic distance between us, sustaining the relationship has been difficult. We have shared many wonderful moments through the years, and we expect to remain supportive of each other in the future."
The love of my life is the Los Angeles Lakers. I love Phil & will always. It's not fair to him or Lakers to not have my undivided attention— Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) December 28, 2016
Jackson and Buss got engaged four years ago, and have been dating since 1999, Jackson's first season as the coach of the Lakers. Jackson has been working for the Knicks since March 2014.
In a recent story, Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding wrote that Jackson "has settled into life away from Los Angeles and fiancee Jeanie Buss, exploring the varied non-basketball interests to which New York caters," adding he "is connecting over lively card games or stimulating dinner conversations with friends who knew him before he was famous, feeling the energy of the city."
If you're looking for the sports angle here, it's that the rumors of Jackson leaving New York and returning to the Lakers next summer might finally quiet down.
