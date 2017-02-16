Kobe Bryant appears to be ready to work out with Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram

During his season-long farewell tour last year, Kobe Bryant often talked about what he would do in retirement. Many of these activities centered around Bryant building up the various businesses associated his company Kobe, Inc. But Bryant has also mentioned that he would be willing to work with other players to help them improve their game. And while that hasn’t openly happened just yet, it looks like the process is about to commence, as Bryant and Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram have apparently communicated about working out together.

Ingram has been wanting to work out with Bryant for quite some time and the Lakers legend has finally reached out to the rookie wing.

From Bleacher Report’s Kevin Ding:

Ingram has been longing all season for the chance to connect with Bryant, yearning to find out specifically “whatever he did his rookie year to get prepared” and generally about that killer mentality that Ingram called “unreal.” Ingram’s wish came true Wednesday when he got a text message from Bryant—”What up, youngin? It’s Kobe. Hit me up” — to open the door to what could be a wealth of information. Ingram initially didn’t believe it was really Kobe.

Ingram has shown flashes of potential this season and working with Bryant can only benefit his long-term growth. At 19 years old, Ingram is still quite raw, so it will be interesting to see how Bryant can mold him and further develop his talent.

Of course Bryant and Ingram likely won’t be working out every day. But a player like Ingram, who looks up to Bryant, will surely take away a lot from even just one session with the Black Mamba.