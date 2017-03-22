LOOK: Here's Shaquille O'Neal's new statue outside Staples Center

Shaquille O’Neal’s statue outside Staples Center is scheduled to be unveiled on Friday before the Los Angeles Lakers play the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the Hall of Famer didn’t wait for the big reveal to share it with his fans on Twitter. Here’s a look at the statue going up:

You might remember O’Neal getting his first look at the statue 14 months ago on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” It looks like the design hasn’t changed much since then -- he’ll be hanging 10 feet above the ground and delivering his strong, two-handed signature dunk.

O’Neal is a Lakers legend, and it only makes sense that he’d be honored next to Jerry West, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The franchise retired his No. 34 jersey in 2013 .

Some of the guests expected to attend O’Neal’s statue unveiling, per Lakers Nation’s Serena Winters: Kobe Bryant, Phil Jackson, West and Abdul-Jabbar.