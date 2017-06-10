NBA Finals Game 4: LeBron, Kevin Durant draw double-technicals in heated exchange

With the Warriors up 3-0, some people might think the NBA Finals are over -- but not the players.

Game 4 is already the most chippy and intense game of the series, and things almost boiled over in the third quarter. Kevin Durant drove to the basket and was hit in the head by Cavaliers forward Kevin Love. Durant asked for a review, which the officials did, and during the review LeBron James and Durant had some words for each other.

That elimination game intensity 👀 pic.twitter.com/cVi8jtJQw4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 10, 2017

HERE WE GO pic.twitter.com/kRGcUQNlck — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 10, 2017

Oh, to be at that scorer's table to hear what was said ...

Durant and LeBron were assessed double technical fouls, and Durant also got his wish -- Love was given a flagrant foul.

After a high-scoring first half from both teams, Game 4 has gotten heated in a hurry.