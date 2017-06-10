NBA Finals Game 5 odds: Warriors open as big favorites over Cavaliers

The Warriors have been favorites over the Cavaliers for the entirety of the series, but the lines got a little more favorable to Cleveland in Games 3 and 4. Despite the Cavs huge victory in Game 4, Vegas has shot the line back up. Oddsmakers believe Golden State is going to finish out the series back at home with a fairly comfortable margin.

They're still in the single-digit range, but the line is currently set at -9 with an over/under of 231.5. Cleveland has currently earned enough respect to have a single-digit spread, but nine points is a pretty favorable margin towards Golden State.

NBA Finals

Game 5



Monday, June 12



Cavaliers 231.5

Warriors -9 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) June 10, 2017

The over/under is pretty accurate for how the game will likely play out. Each team has pretty much been in the 100s for all three games so far, with only Game 1 having the Cavs not reach triple-digits. However, the nine-point spread is interesting. It's forcing predictions on it to either be a double-digit blowout or a close contest. Not an easy line to work with considering how weird this series has been.

The Cavaliers will likely enter Oracle Arena with confidence. They know they can come back from a 3-1 deficit -- they did it last year after all -- and it will be interesting to see what the line is for Game 6 if they can pull off another win in Game 5.