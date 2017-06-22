NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics among teams reportedly after Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis

The Celtics have never been shy about working the phones for trades. When rumors for big names pop up, the Celtics always seem to be among the groups involved. With the Knicks actively shopping Kristaps Porzingis, that continues to be the case as Boston's name has popped up once again. Ian Begley of ESPN had some specifics of the trade offer Boston is pitching on draft day. It appears as if the Celtics are trying to give up picks rather than players to acquire Porzingis.

Sources: BOS offered NYK its No. 3 pick, a player & an additional lottery pick that they think they can acquire tonight in a trade for KP. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2017

The extra pick that Boston is trying to add for Porzingis? Minnesota is reportedly the team Boston is trying to get it from.

Boston Celtics have spoken to the Minnesota Timberwolves about acquiring the 7th pick in the draft, league sources told Basketball Insiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 22, 2017

However, The Vertical is reporting that the Knicks are asking for too much at the moment. New York has talked to to multiple teams across the NBA, but the price Phil Jackson's team has given for Porzingis is too high. It's clear that while the Knicks are taking calls for Porzingis, they don't intend on giving him up for nothing.

Sources: Several teams engaging with NY on Kristaps Porzingis - including Boston - are unwilling to meet Knicks demands for deal. So far. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

Porzingis has the potential to be a once-in-a-generation type of player. New York might be crazy for trading him, but it would be even crazier if it chose to give him up for nothing. The Knicks are taking the smart approach by setting an extremely high price tag for him. Let teams offer low and as the draft approaches their offers could increase due to a bidding war.

One of those teams that might be interested in raising their offer is Boston. According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the Celtics are trying to assemble a package that will fit New York's interests.

The Celtics remain in trade pursuit of Kristaps Porzingis, league sources say, trying to assemble a package to meet the Knicks' demands. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

It's no surprise to see Boston appearing in discussions for Porzingis. Danny Ainge and Co. have already traded the top pick of the NBA Draft to go down to No. 3. If Boston can land a player like Porzingis for that pick it wouldn't be surprising to see Ainge trade down again.