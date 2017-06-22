NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics among teams reportedly after Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis
The Celtics are exploring a Kristaps Porzingis trade, but the Knicks are asking for a lot
The Celtics have never been shy about working the phones for trades. When rumors for big names pop up, the Celtics always seem to be among the groups involved. With the Knicks actively shopping Kristaps Porzingis, that continues to be the case as Boston's name has popped up once again. Ian Begley of ESPN had some specifics of the trade offer Boston is pitching on draft day. It appears as if the Celtics are trying to give up picks rather than players to acquire Porzingis.
The extra pick that Boston is trying to add for Porzingis? Minnesota is reportedly the team Boston is trying to get it from.
However, The Vertical is reporting that the Knicks are asking for too much at the moment. New York has talked to to multiple teams across the NBA, but the price Phil Jackson's team has given for Porzingis is too high. It's clear that while the Knicks are taking calls for Porzingis, they don't intend on giving him up for nothing.
Porzingis has the potential to be a once-in-a-generation type of player. New York might be crazy for trading him, but it would be even crazier if it chose to give him up for nothing. The Knicks are taking the smart approach by setting an extremely high price tag for him. Let teams offer low and as the draft approaches their offers could increase due to a bidding war.
One of those teams that might be interested in raising their offer is Boston. According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the Celtics are trying to assemble a package that will fit New York's interests.
It's no surprise to see Boston appearing in discussions for Porzingis. Danny Ainge and Co. have already traded the top pick of the NBA Draft to go down to No. 3. If Boston can land a player like Porzingis for that pick it wouldn't be surprising to see Ainge trade down again.
