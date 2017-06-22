Report: Rival execs believe Timberwolves are offering No. 7 pick for Jimmy Butler
The Timberwolves are reportedly interested in reuniting Jimmy Butler and his former coach
The Timberwolves have long had interest in reuniting Jimmy Butler with his former coach, Tom Thibodeau. Last year rumors flew that the Wolves and Bulls were discussing a Butler swap. On Thursday, the Wolves once again were linked to Butler. According to Ian Begley of ESPN, Minnesota is considering offering a package involving their No. 7 overall pick in Thursday's draft in a trade to add Butler.
The Wolves biggest offseason need is adding a veteran to their young, talented roster, and Butler could be that fit. They also need help on the wing and Butler would provide a sense of familiarity for the coaching staff.
-
Suns have advantage in getting Aldridge
Phoenix was close to signing the power forward before he picked San Antonio in 2015
-
LIVE updates: NBA Draft 2017
Follow our live blog for updates on draft night
-
Lonzo would rap if he didn't play ball
Ball released a short track of him rapping over Drake's 'Free Smoke' a month ago
-
Report: Spurs have interest in CP3, Rose
The Spurs will need a point guard since they'll be without Tony Parker for a good part of the...
-
Teams could trade up to get Josh Jackson
There seems to be a lot of interest in the forward out of Kansas
-
Knicks owner skipping draft for concert
The Knicks owner won't be around for what might be a dramatic night for New York
Add a Comment