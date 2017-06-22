Report: Rival execs believe Timberwolves are offering No. 7 pick for Jimmy Butler

The Timberwolves are reportedly interested in reuniting Jimmy Butler and his former coach

The Timberwolves have long had interest in reuniting Jimmy Butler with his former coach, Tom Thibodeau. Last year rumors flew that the Wolves and Bulls were discussing a Butler swap. On Thursday, the Wolves once again were linked to Butler. According to Ian Begley of ESPN, Minnesota is considering offering a package involving their No. 7 overall pick in Thursday's draft in a trade to add Butler.

The Wolves biggest offseason need is adding a veteran to their young, talented roster, and Butler could be that fit. They also need help on the wing and Butler would provide a sense of familiarity for the coaching staff. 

