Report: Rival execs believe Timberwolves are offering No. 7 pick for Jimmy Butler

The Timberwolves have long had interest in reuniting Jimmy Butler with his former coach, Tom Thibodeau. Last year rumors flew that the Wolves and Bulls were discussing a Butler swap. On Thursday, the Wolves once again were linked to Butler. According to Ian Begley of ESPN, Minnesota is considering offering a package involving their No. 7 overall pick in Thursday's draft in a trade to add Butler.

Opposing executives say MIN is considering using No. 7 pick as part of package for a Butler trade: https://t.co/dbJhAQj4jE — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2017

The Wolves biggest offseason need is adding a veteran to their young, talented roster, and Butler could be that fit. They also need help on the wing and Butler would provide a sense of familiarity for the coaching staff.