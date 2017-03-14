Ricky Rubio sets Timberwolves franchise record with 19 assists

Ricky Rubio has been one of the NBA’s craftiest players since the moment he arrived from Spain, and he’s consistently been near the top of the league leaders in assists. This year has been more of the same from the Timberwolves point guard, but since the All-Star break he has been on another level, averaging 10.9 assists in eight games since the break.

Monday night against the Wizards, he nearly beat that average in the first quarter, as he dished out 10 assists in the opening frame.

For his 10th assist, Rubio went showtime, threading the needle on an incredible long-range bounce pass to a streaking Nemanja Bjelica.

How’s this for a stat?

At the end of the first quarter:

10 Ricky Rubio assists

8 Wizards made baskets — Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) March 14, 2017

With Rubio locked in and the Timberwolves knocking down shots, Scott Skiles’ NBA-record 30 assists in one game just might be in danger. We’ll definitely have our eyes on Rubio the rest of the way here.

UPDATE:

Rubio didn’t quite get to the NBA record for assists in a game, but he did set a new Timberwolves franchise record, finishing with 19 assists.

Rubio with a new franchise record 18th assist on the night with a perfect feed to KAT for the three. #PowerOfThePack — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 14, 2017

.@rickyrubio9 feeds KAT to set a new franchise record 18 assists on the night! 👏👏👏#PowerOfThePack pic.twitter.com/nbkhfljjTo — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 14, 2017

Rubio also finished with 22 points, as the Wolves secured a big win over the visiting Washington Wizards, 119-104. The Wolves are now three games back of the Denver Nuggets for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.