Seems like even NBA drug testers couldn't believe Kawhi Leonard's heroics Monday

The Spurs star had to go for a 'random' drug test following his big night

Like all U.S. pro sports leagues, the NBA requires players to periodically submit to drug tests. They are random and usually go unnoticed unless someone tests positive.

But sometimes we wonder if these tests are really random. After turning in one of season’s best performances -- 39 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer and clinching block in the final seconds -- San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard was randomly selected to undergo a test after Monday night’s 112-110 win over the Houston Rockets. Maybe the league couldn’t believe his play, either.

Which, honestly, is pretty fair. Surely these tests are supposed to be random but when a guy goes out and plays like he was injected with the super-soldier serum they gave Captain America, it sure looks like the league feels like it has to make sure everything’s on the up and up. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

