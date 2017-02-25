Shaq responds to Kevin Durant's criticism, says beef is only between him and McGee
Shaq says he understands Durant's motive but wants him to mind his own business
It doesn’t look like the ongoing beef between Shaquille O’Neal and Warriors big man JaVale McGee will have a peaceful resolution.
McGee and O’Neal got into a heated Twitter argument late Thursday night after the latest episode of “Shaqtin’ a Fool” poked fun of the Warriors big man with a lengthy “Doctor Strange” parody of his lowlights. O’Neal basically threatened McGee on Twitter during their back and forth afterwards, which resulted in Kevin Durant sticking up for his teammate and the Warriors reaching out to Turner Sports in an effort to get Shaq to stop .
All of this prompted O’Neal to respond to Durant on Friday. And he did this with his preferred method of attack -- Twitter:
@KDTrey5 mind yo business this ain't for you,— SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017
@KDTrey5 I understand u sticking up for your teammate that's cool but your boy @JaValeMcGee34 is still a bum, he started it I'm a finish it— SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017
His bosses at Turner Sports might not like it but it looks like O’Neal isn’t going to stop antagonizing and bullying McGee anytime soon.
