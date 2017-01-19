Thunder's Russell Westbrook says he'll get Warriors' Zaza Pachulia back

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook isn't pleased with Zaza Pachulia. After the Golden State Warriors' 121-100 victory against the Thunder on Wednesday, in which the center gave Westbrook a flagrant foul and then stood over him, Westbrook told reporters that he'll get revenge somehow.

"He hit me kinda hard," Westbrook said, via ESPN's Royce Young. "But it's all right, I'ma get his ass back. Straight up."

A reporter asked Westbrook if he knew that Pachulia was standing over him.

"Nah, I didn't see that until just now," Westbrook said, "but I don't play that game. I'ma get his ass back. So, whenever that is, I don't know what it's going to be, but I don't play that game."

Westbrook on the Pachulia incident: "I'm gonna get his ass back for that one." pic.twitter.com/yJDYes2nXn — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017

If you missed the original play, here it is:

Can't blame Westbrook for being upset. Standing over a player on the ground is one of the quickest ways to start a skirmish in the NBA, particularly if you've just hit that player in the face. He was obviously going to be mad.

The only mildly surprising thing here is that Westbrook expressed his anger to the media. He often prefers to keep quiet about anything that could become a bigger story, but he clearly wanted to send a message this time. The league, however, surely won't be thrilled about him essentially promising to get his revenge.