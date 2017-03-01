Warriors' Kevin Durant out at least 4 weeks; suffers MCL sprain, bone bruise

It’s not great news for Kevin Durant and the Warriors, but it could have been a lot worse.

The Warriors announced on Wednesday that Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in four weeks after suffering an MCL sprain and bone bruise in his left knee during Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards . There is no timetable for his return, but the Warriors said that Durant could play again before the team’s final regular-season game on April 12.

Injury Update: Kevin Durant suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise.



— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 1, 2017

Durant is averaging 25.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his first season with the Warriors. The team has already reacted to the injury by reportedly agreeing to sign forward Matt Barnes instead of veteran point guard Jose Calderon.