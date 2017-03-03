Warriors' Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson dismiss concerns about shooting slumps

In the past few days, there has been a lot of discussion about whether or not the Golden State Warriors can hang onto the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference without Kevin Durant. That is an open question, but it’s safe to say they can’t if the Splash Brothers continue to misfire. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were ice cold in Thursday’s 94-87 loss to the Chicago Bulls, which ended the Warriors’ 146-game streak without consecutive losses, and this was a continuation of a small trend that started on Monday in Philadelphia.

Curry and Thompson have shot a combined 43-for-129 in their last three games, including 11-for-63 from 3-point range. Like all pure shooters, though, they won’t let this discourage them. Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green dismissed concerns about shooting on Thursday, via the San Jose Mercury News’ Anthony Slater:

“Nothing to worry about,” Thompson said. “Just a few bad shooting games. It’s life. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in.” … “We’re living with those shots,” Green said. “They got wide open shots. They’ll fall eventually. That’s what they do.” … “I wasn’t missing them left or right,” [Thompson] said. “They were all on line. As a shooter, you can’t let that dishearten you.” … “I’m not making shots,” Curry said. “But that doesn’t change my approach. Obviously you want to take good ones. You don’t want to just chuck them up. But the reason I take them is I believe I can make them. Been that way my whole career. Won’t change based on three games.”

Remember when Thompson had to answer questions about whether or not Durant caused his early-season shooting slump ? Remember when Warriors coach Steve Kerr compared Curry to Ted Williams because he was expected to put up the same unprecedented numbers that he put up last year? Both of them went on hot streaks right after the conversation shifted to whether or not there was something wrong with them. Even the best shooters in the world have bad nights; it just so happens that Curry and Thompson are having them at the same time, and Durant is no longer around to bail them out.

The Splash Brothers are simply too good at what they do to keep missing like this, and they’re certainly not going to start hesitating. Great shooters don’t let misses affect them.