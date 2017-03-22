WATCH: Brooklyn's Brook Lopez beats the buzzer to beat the Pistons

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NCAA Tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine!

The Lopez Brothers are making all the news in the NBA on this Tuesday night.

Earlier in the night, Robin was ejected after his fight with Serge Ibaka in Toronto , and now, Brook Lopez has hit a buzzer-beater to send the Nets to victory over the Detroit Pistons. Brook was incredible on the night, finishing with 29 points on 13-of-24 shooting, while grabbing 7 rebounds.

His last two points were most important for Brooklyn. Curling off a screen with just over two seconds to go, Lopez took the inbound pass, drove toward the baseline and tossed up an off-balance leaner that could not have been what he was looking for, but it fell through the net.

brook lopez game-winner!! no overtime! pic.twitter.com/3aSsnKFuYW — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) March 22, 2017

For a Detroit team fighting for its playoff life, this is really an inexcusable loss, especially considering the Pistons built a nine-point lead after the first quarter. The Pistons fell to 34-37 and are now on the outside looking in at the playoff picture.