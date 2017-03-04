WATCH: Cavs go nuclear, make NBA record 25 3-pointers against Hawks
It was raining threes in Atlanta
When the Cavs get hot, they really get hot.
Cleveland was on fire on Friday night, setting a new NBA regular season record with 25 3-pointers in their 135-130 win against the Atlanta Hawks.
“Ball movement. We got a lot of our 3s out of ball movement,” LeBron James, who made six 3s himself, said after the game. “The ball was finding guys that were open because it had energy behind it -- and that’s just a byproduct of it.”
The total also tied the Cavs’ own NBA record for 3-pointers in any game -- they made 25 in a playoff game last season, also against the Hawks.
Kyle Korver, playing against his former team, made the 3 that gave the Cavs the record on Friday.
Here’s how the 3-point shooting broke down for the Cavs:
- LeBron James: 6-10
- Kyrie Irving: 5-8
- Channing Frye: 3-6
- Derrick Williams: 3-4
- Richard Jefferson: 3-5
- Kyle Korver: 3-7
- Iman Shumpert: 2-6
That’s 25-46 overall. When LeBron is making six 3-pointers, you know you’re in trouble. James finished with 38 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists while Kyrie Irving added 43 points, nine assists and four steals.
The NBA has seen some unreal shooting from downtown this season, and it appears that teams will start launching more and more if necessary.
