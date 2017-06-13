WATCH: Durant chugs beer, immediately spits it out during Warriors' celebration

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, as they reclaimed the title on Monday night with a 129-120 Game 5 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Leading the way, not only in Game 5, but throughout the series, was Kevin Durant. You may have heard about his decision to join the Warriors last summer, and it certainly paid off. He not only won his first title, but was named Finals MVP.

With his first championship, Durant then got to participate in his first championship celebration, which means plenty of alcoholic beverages. Apparently, KD wasn't too fond of the beer-consuming portion of the festivities.

In the locker room after the game, Durant and Draymond Green each started chugging a beer, but just a few seconds later, Durant spit all of it out. Check out the party foul below:

Kevin Durant does not like beer. pic.twitter.com/3zt8jhAnro — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) June 13, 2017

OK, there are many reasonable explanations for this:

He doesn't actually like beer.

He didn't want to drink too much.

He drank it too fast and was starting to choke.

It could have been any number of things, you know, but who cares? Regardless of the reason why, it was still hilarious to see KD immediately just spit out his beer and give up drinking any of it while Draymond is in the background downing the whole can in like five seconds.