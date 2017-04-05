WATCH: Jimmy Butler reaches up to the top shelf to throw down an alley-oop

Bulls star shows off his athleticism with a huge slam

Jimmy Butler has been unbelievable in recent days, putting up 29.3 points, 8 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the Bulls’ current four-game winning streak, which has propelled them back into playoff position. 

Butler didn’t take long to make people take notice of his play again on Tuesday, as he soared for an incredible alley-oop early in the first quarter against the Knicks

As Rajon Rondo controlled the ball out on the wing, Butler cut to the basket, and with no Knicks defenders around, Rondo lobbed up a pass to his All-Star forward. It seemed it was going to be a bit too high, but Butler went top shelf, extending his arm as far as physically possible to corral the ball and throw it down. 

Sheesh. 

Butler has been awesome all year long, but he’s not usually putting up high-flying highlights like this. But after seeing this effort, I hope he does so more often. 

