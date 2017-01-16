WATCH: Paul Millsap blocks Derrick Rose as Knicks find another way to lose

The New York Knicks found yet another way to lose on Monday. Despite Carmelo Anthony's 30 points on 11-for-16 shooting and a five-point lead with less than four minutes to go, the Knicks lost 109-108 to the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. The Hawks, who rested center Dwight Howard, took the lead on a clutch 3-pointer from guard Dennis Schröder with 22 seconds left.

New York guard Derrick Rose tried to take it back with a driving layup, but Paul Millsap swatted it away.

At first glance, this just looked like a phenomenal defensive play from Millsap, who finished with a relatively quiet 17 points, six assists, seven rebounds and three blocks. On the replay, though, it looked like he made contact with Rose's body and a foul could have been called. New York coach Jeff Hornacek appeared frustrated with the referees after the buzzer, but did not elect to criticize them afterward. The Last 2 Minutes report should be interesting.

Regardless of that no-call, though, the Knicks had many chances to win this game. They couldn't get the stops they needed to in crunch time, and both Anthony and Joakim Noah had chances to salvage the final possession after Rose's drive. As a result, New York has lost 11 of 16 games and is now six games under .500, 11th in the Eastern conference. Yikes.