WATCH: Stephen Curry looking like old self with 25 third-quarter points vs. Clippers
There was nothing the Clippers could've done with a few of these shots
The Warriors completely annihilated the Clippers on Saturday, and Stephen Curry had one of those special nights in what is becoming a return to his 2015-16 unanimous MVP self since the loss to Cleveland on Christmas. Curry, who dropped 43 on the Clippers including 25 in the third quarter, has been that reality-warping player again, launching 35-foot threes that are unguardable, and dropping shots from beyond half-court that everyone in the building knows are good before they drop.
Check out his third-quarter showing on Saturday:
All 25 of Steph Curry's 3rd quarter points on #NBAonABC!#DubNationpic.twitter.com/NstwUTME3C— NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2017
Oh, and for good measure, before this third-quarter outburst Curry decided to hit a running half-courter to end the first half. Watch the Warriors' bench explode:
Stephen Curry.....puts it in!#DubNationpic.twitter.com/W57efK3wQI— NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2017
That's the kind of energy that only Curry can create. When he's in this kind of zone zone, the game is over before the ball is tipped.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
WATCH: Curry hits half-courter vs. Clips
It's silly how easy he makes these things look
-
Warriors humiliate the Clippers again
The Chef was cooking and the Clippers laid down
-
Celtics talking Vucevic trade with Magic
Boston could add a versatile offensive player who's surprisingly good on defense
-
McCollum to compete in 3-pt contest
He wants to make redeem himself after last year's subpar showing
-
Durant on Stephen Curry: 'He has no ego'
Durant praised his fellow superstar's selflessness
-
Clippers trying to facilitate Melo deal
Apparently, that's the hope, but this is a tough one
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre