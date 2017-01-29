WATCH: Stephen Curry looking like old self with 25 third-quarter points vs. Clippers

The Warriors completely annihilated the Clippers on Saturday, and Stephen Curry had one of those special nights in what is becoming a return to his 2015-16 unanimous MVP self since the loss to Cleveland on Christmas. Curry, who dropped 43 on the Clippers including 25 in the third quarter, has been that reality-warping player again, launching 35-foot threes that are unguardable, and dropping shots from beyond half-court that everyone in the building knows are good before they drop.

Check out his third-quarter showing on Saturday:

Oh, and for good measure, before this third-quarter outburst Curry decided to hit a running half-courter to end the first half. Watch the Warriors' bench explode:

That's the kind of energy that only Curry can create. When he's in this kind of zone zone, the game is over before the ball is tipped.