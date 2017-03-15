WATCH: The Nets don't have much to play for, but don't tell that to LeVert, Lin, Lopez

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of another tough season. They’ve already been eliminated from the playoffs and entered Tuesday’s action with a league-low 12 wins, with not even the reward of a top-three pick on the table for their misery.

Still, the team is playing hard, and proved that with a strong showing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Despite Russell Westbrook picking up his 33rd triple-double of the season, the Nets battled the whole way. It was just a six-point game early in the fourth quarter before the Thunder pulled away.

The standout play from Brooklyn on the night came via Caris LeVert and Brook Lopez, and showcased the Nets’ continuous effort. After deflecting a pass, LeVert went flying out of bounds to save the ball in incredible fashion, tossing it behind his back all the way from the baseline to halfcourt.

Jeremy Lin then picked up the loose ball before anyone on the Thunder could react, and found a streaking Lopez for a powerful slam.

Just how we drew it up pic.twitter.com/6FB9zXmA0D — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 15, 2017

The Nets may not have anything left to play for this season, but it doesn’t appear anyone’s told Caris LeVert and company.