WATCH: Westbrook trolls Milwaukee crowd with Discount Double Check celebration

The Thunder took a page out of Aaron Rodgers after making a 3-pointer in Milwaukee

No one loves playing the villain more than Russell Westbrook. The Thunder star is known to troll mascots, opponents, everyone. He revels in being the visiting nemesis. And that includes some friendly posturing, like this move he pulled Monday against the Bucks. After hitting a 3-pointer, Westbrook turned and did the Aaron Rodgers championship belt/Discount Double Check celebration before smiling to the Bucks' bench.

That's pretty classic Westbrook. Westbrook in the past has blocked a mascot's shot to win fans free tacos (Denver) and always brings a level of cartoonish charm to his role as the bad guy. It makes things more entertaining, and Bucks fans certainly took notice. The best part was the Bucks' announcer team cracking up at him going there.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Moore's colleagues have been known to describe him as a "maniac" in terms of his approach to covering the NBA, which he has done for CBS Sports since 2010. Moore prides himself on melding reporting,... Full Bio

