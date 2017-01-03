WATCH: Westbrook trolls Milwaukee crowd with Discount Double Check celebration

No one loves playing the villain more than Russell Westbrook. The Thunder star is known to troll mascots, opponents, everyone. He revels in being the visiting nemesis. And that includes some friendly posturing, like this move he pulled Monday against the Bucks. After hitting a 3-pointer, Westbrook turned and did the Aaron Rodgers championship belt/Discount Double Check celebration before smiling to the Bucks' bench.

Here's Westbrook's discount doublecheck and then him looking at the Bucks bench and laughing: https://t.co/qibpiY9GL6 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 3, 2017

That's pretty classic Westbrook. Westbrook in the past has blocked a mascot's shot to win fans free tacos (Denver) and always brings a level of cartoonish charm to his role as the bad guy. It makes things more entertaining, and Bucks fans certainly took notice. The best part was the Bucks' announcer team cracking up at him going there.