2017 Super Bowl: Lady Gaga reportedly wants to perform on stadium roof in Houston
If nothing else, Gaga gets points for creativity
Lady Gaga will be the halftime performer at the Super Bowl. This is what we know. What we don't know, however, is where she will perform. Conventional wisdom would put her, you know, on the field, presumably somewhere near the 50-yard line (hey, that's where she was for the national anthem at Super Bowl 50!).
But according to Page Six, Gaga may want to sing on the NRG Stadium roof. That's 260 feet above the ground, which if nothing else, sounds extremely dangerous.
The details:
Although insiders say "her team is worried" about technical and safety issues surrounding Gaga's scheme, we're told the "Born This Way" singer is "all for it" and "pushing to do it."
"They're writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome," says a source with knowledge of the arrangements. Organizers are also considering "airlifting" the famously outrageous performer onto the stadium, where yet-to-be-decided teams will compete in Super Bowl LI.
There's also some conversation, according to the report, about whether safety concerns would prevent Gaga from attempting the stunt at halftime, and one option could be to pretape portions of the high-wire act.
Or she could just perform at ground level and save the league the trouble of having to explain why the halftime act fell nearly the length of a football field.
