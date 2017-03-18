Colin Kaepernick is helping bring food and water to the people of Somalia
The free-agent quarterback is keeping busy while he waits for teams to call
Colin Kaepernick may not have a new team or a new contract, but that’s not stopping him from putting his money where his mouth is. With the help of Ben Stiller’s charity, The Stiller Foundation, as well as several YouTube stars, Kaepernick is raising funds to fly food and water to people in Somalia.
As Kaepernick says in the video, Turkish Airlines has granted a 60-ton cargo plane to fly to Somalia with food and water, for however long it takes to end the famine that is sweeping the country. They’ll be sending rice, vegetable cooking oil, nutritional biscuits, flour, sugar, and porridge.
Kaepernick is working directly with Love Army For Somalia, and the GoFundMe page they created specifies that Stiller’s foundation will receive and manage all donated funds, so people can be confident that every donated dollar goes to help those in need.
As of this writing, the campaign has exceeded its $1 million funding goal in 22 hours.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Crawford not worried about Dallas exodus
The Cowboys lost six heavy-rotation contributors from last year's defense
-
Marquette King punt in Green Ranger gear
The Raiders punter never ceases to entertain
-
Dontari Poe has $500K weight clause
Poe needs to slim down from 346 pounds to 330 pounds
-
Bucs sign Folk to compete with Aguayo
Aguayo, who ranked last in field goal percentage as a rookie, will compete with veteran Nick...
-
Seahawks seem open to a Lynch trade
Is Seattle even interested in trading Beast Mode?
-
Someone sent the Panthers an odd gift
This might be the worst gift ever, or the best, depending on how hungry you are
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre