Jameis Winston: 'You better believe' Buccaneers want DeSean Jackson

The Buccaneers just entered the DeSean Jackson sweepstakes thanks to their quarterback, Jameis Winston.

On Wednesday, Winston said that the Buccaneers want Jackson on their team. Jackson, formerly of the Eagles and most recently of Washington, is a free agent this offseason.

“I’ve met him before, and we want DeSean. You better believe we want DeSean here,” Winston said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “I think he would be a great asset to our team. Me growing up an Eagles fan, seeing what he did for the Eagles and back in his Cal days and even with the Redskins, I would love to have DeSean.”

Winston also indicated that he’ll recruit Jackson.

“I feel like I can be one of our best recruiters,” he said. “My main focus is to win. That’s what I enjoy doing.”

If all of this sounds like a fantasy, well, it’s not. It could actually happen. Here’s what ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported Tuesday:

I’m told #Bucs could be a posb destination for impending FA WR Desean Jackson. Understanding is Jameis Winston has an existing rapport w/ DJ — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 21, 2017

The match makes sense. While Winston already has a legit No. 1 receiver in Mike Evans, he’s lacking a consistent secondary weapon. Tight end Cameron Brate really came along in the second half of the season, but he’s not Jackson -- a receiver who takes the top off defenses with his speed. In his nine-year career, Jackson has averaged 17.7 yards per catch. This past season, Jackson caught 56 passes for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games.

Winston likes throwing the ball downfield, so this could be a great fit. As ESPN Stats & Info pointed out, Winston led the league last year with 10.0 average air yards per attempt. But it’s also worth noting that Winston struggled with his accuracy on deep passes. According to Pro Football Focus, Winston was accurate on just 34.8 percent of his attempts that traveled at least 20 yards downfield, which ranked 20th in the league. So, Winston likes throwing deep, but he isn’t that great at it.

Jackson could help those numbers, though. And he would undoubtedly improve the Buccaneers’ outlook after their 9-7 season.