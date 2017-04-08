Las Vegas casinos to take bets on NFL Draft for the first time ever

Great news for those folks who have long pined for the day when it was legal to bet on the NFL Draft. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Nevada Gaming Control Board granted approval for sports books in the state to allow bettors to wager on the proceedings -- but with several stipulations.

The details:

Bettors won’t be able to wager on which player will be the No. 1 overall pick. But they’ll be able to wager on the total number of quarterbacks drafted in the first round, whether there will be more offensive players than defensive players drafted in the first round, and the over/under of the draft position for the first kicker taken, to name a few. Other approved props include the total number of players drafted from a particular college or conference for the first round and for the entire draft. There also will be matchup props on which college and/or conference will have more players drafted in the first round and in the entire draft, as well as other props.

The board had previously denied requests for sports books to take bets on award shows where the results are known ahead of time. The workaround: Bets on the draft can not be taken after close of business on April 26. The 2017 NFL Draft starts the night of Thursday, April 27 in Philadelphia.

“It has to be something that makes us comfortable from a regulatory standpoint,” said board chairman A.G. Burnett. “Most importantly, that the outcome of the event can’t be affected by a bet that is placed.”

The complete list of approved prop bets, according to the board, via the Review-Journal.