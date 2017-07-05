LOOK: Aaron Rodgers really outdid himself with his Fourth of July outfit

The Fourth of July has evolved into perhaps the most colorful of all holidays, a celebration of America's birthday and a true opportunity to get dressed up in outrageous red, white and blue outifts. Professional athletes are not immune to the laws of celebration, and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took things to the extreme with a post of his on Instagram featuring his July 4 outfit.

It is possibly the most American thing you can wear.

Happy Birthday America! #4thofjuly #merica🇺🇸 #pregamingthepregame #wolfamerica #hashtag A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Sparkly hat? Check.

Blinking bowtie? Check.

Tiny little flag waving? Check.

Slotted red, white and blue sunglasses? Check.

Three wolves American flag tank top? BIG OLD RED WHITE AND BLUE CHECK.

Actually, I take that back. He could be more American. There could be fireworks going off all around him while he's waving that flag. He could be wearing some of these American as bleep swim trunks from Chubbies.

via Chubbies.com

Or perhaps this message is more symbolic. Remember that Rodgers and Olivia Munn have reportedly broken up -- at this point they haven't been spotted together recently, lending some real credence to that gossip rumor.

If that is indeed the case, perhaps Rodgers is sending a message. Like America 241 years ago, he is INDEPENDENT now.

This actually kind of melds nicely with Munn's social media feed. Her birthday is actually July 3 and it appears that she and a medium-sized group of friends took a trip to Turks and Cacaos. It is all ladies there over the Fourth of July, which isn't unusual, but is definitely the sort of thing you do for someone who just has broken up with their significant other of a lengthy period of time.

And in this hypothetical situation, posting tons of pictures of yourself and your friends in bikinis walking/swimming around a Caribbean island would be a way to throw it back in your ex's face. Again: very hypothetical.

🌟Birthday•Crew💫 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jul 1, 2017 at 1:03am PDT

🐠 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

From the streets of Tokyo to the beaches of Turks... @corinne_elliott 💙 A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

Or maybe it's just two celebrities who are no longer dating (reportedly?) enjoying a holiday in totally separate and independent fashion, with absolutely no concern for one another.

Just a couple of people who love America and are posting on Instagram about it. Also very plausible and perhaps even likely.