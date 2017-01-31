Mother of Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott has a big goal for her son next season

Elliott is coming off a sparkling rookie campaign but his mom has bigger things in mind

Ezekiel Elliott just wrapped up one of the best seasons for a rookie running back in NFL history. In 15 games, Elliott ran for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. The yardage figure was third all-time for a rookie running back (behind only Erick Dickerson and George Rogers) while the touchdown total ranked second (Dickerson).

Zeke's mother, Dawn, was not satisfied with those totals. She wants her son to do even more next year. How much more?

If he were to reach 2,000 rushing yards, Elliott would become just the eighth player to do so. Dickerson, Adrian Peterson, Jamal Lewis, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Chris Johnson, and O.J. Simpson are the only ones to have done it so far. Two of them -- Dickerson and Johnson -- hit the mark in their second NFL season. In order to break that barrier, Elliott would need to average about 16.3 more yards per game than he did last season (125 vs. 108.7).

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

