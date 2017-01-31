Mother of Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott has a big goal for her son next season

Ezekiel Elliott just wrapped up one of the best seasons for a rookie running back in NFL history. In 15 games, Elliott ran for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. The yardage figure was third all-time for a rookie running back (behind only Erick Dickerson and George Rogers) while the touchdown total ranked second (Dickerson).

Zeke's mother, Dawn, was not satisfied with those totals. She wants her son to do even more next year. How much more?

"He needs to run for 2,000 yards next season!" -- Dawn Elliott's charge to her son @EzekielElliott, after his brilliant rookie season. pic.twitter.com/Xd9OHjicka — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 31, 2017

If he were to reach 2,000 rushing yards, Elliott would become just the eighth player to do so. Dickerson, Adrian Peterson, Jamal Lewis, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Chris Johnson, and O.J. Simpson are the only ones to have done it so far. Two of them -- Dickerson and Johnson -- hit the mark in their second NFL season. In order to break that barrier, Elliott would need to average about 16.3 more yards per game than he did last season (125 vs. 108.7).