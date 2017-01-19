New Broncos coach Vance Joseph disputes sexual assault allegations

New Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph responded Wednesday to recently resurfaced allegations that he sexually assaulted two female trainers at the University of Colorado while he was a defensive backs coach there during the 2003-04 seasons. Joseph told the Denver Post that the allegations are false.

"That was resolved a long time ago," Joseph said. "For myself, for my family, for the Denver Broncos, I'm disappointed and embarrassed. I was a young guy and it showed to my immaturity and irresponsibility in my life when I was younger. But I've grown so much and that's why I'm disappointed, because I've grown so much as a person, as a coach, as a father, as a husband.

"Everyone who knows me knows that I try to live my life the right way, and I regret that my name is even associated with this."

The allegations against Joseph were investigated by a state task force that examined a recruiting scandal at the school and Joseph was not arrested or charged. One woman didn't want to talk with police, and the other declined to press charges.

Via the Daily Camera, here is what they alleged

The woman told police that she and her friend were out at what was then The Foundry in downtown Boulder when they saw Joseph, who would have been 30 at the time. Neither of the two had dated him, but the woman said they had socialized with him before in groups. According to the police report, the woman said Joseph bought them drinks, and that they then went back to a house, where she said they continued to drink, and where they also smoked marijuana. The woman told police that, at some point, she went to bed, but woke to find Joseph had entered the bedroom, taken off his clothes and gotten into bed with her while he was naked. She said he began "touching her all over with his hands and rubbed his body against her," according to the police report. The woman said she pretended to be passed out, and that Joseph eventually left the room. The next morning, according to the police report, the woman's friend told her Joseph had done the same thing to her, and that her friend had told him to "get the hell out."

The Broncos responded to the resurfacing of the allegations last week, after Joseph spoke with general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis, releasing the following statement through VP of public relations Patrick Smyth: "While we were aware of these accusations, he was not charged with anything from the report filed in 2004."