Panthers pull incredible social media long con involving 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'
Carolina's social media team managed to spell out the lyrics to the 'Fresh Prince' theme song
In order for sports franchises to survive in 2017, they have to be creative on social media. OK, that's total hyperbole, but fans really appreciate when their favorite teams get creative. And few sports teams are as creative as the Carolina Panthers.
On Friday, they revealed one of the best moves we've ever seen from a franchise, taking the last three days to covertly and creatively lace their tweets with the lyrics from the theme song for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
Carolina's team didn't tell anyone it was doing it until Friday afternoon when the plan was complete.
So people started going back and reading and -- BAM -- mind blown.
First, the actual lyrics so you can put it in proper perspective:
Now this is a story all about how
My life got flipped-turned upside down
And I'd like to take a minute
Just sit right there
I'll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air
Second, in case you're some millennial reading this, the song in question:
And now the tweets (the "Now" that begins the lyric is in their tweet above revealing their ploy):
Is it football season yet? pic.twitter.com/Us94wxJKo1— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
A look at the @TDDDF car & bike show with @ThomasDavisSDTM— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
📸: https://t.co/q2U5bdGZSWpic.twitter.com/P4PuYAWf0T
Story of the week? Find out in our roundup of headlines from around the web— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
📰: https://t.co/s53euXvbOjpic.twitter.com/uqZs2s1and
All our rookies know how to put in work 💪— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
📸: https://t.co/DAuCvd8hTppic.twitter.com/4U4JgeTphH
About to make it four. #KeepPoundinghttps://t.co/XimY4w7TsK— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
How does the #Panthers O-Line look heading into training camp?— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Position Preview » https://t.co/dcGIoAjiQ6pic.twitter.com/z4gKSfH8QR
"My prime better be now"— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
More from Cam » https://t.co/NaTlXd9uhKpic.twitter.com/o5s3YZylh7
Life is more fun with #Panthers football 🙌— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
20 more days till training camp! pic.twitter.com/rsVjGpSkeu
Got a photo that shows off your #Panthers pride? Share it for a chance to win a VIP trip to training camp!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Info » https://t.co/Vau66pXQTIpic.twitter.com/ZIsAJm6mnU
Flipped into the end zone! This play never gets old. #FlashbackFridaypic.twitter.com/YKFPps422r— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Turned from teammate to coach. Catch up with former #Panthers WR Jerricho Cotchery. https://t.co/515S4oOgAM— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Upside from the start! Watch @CMcCaffrey5 dominate this game of Pee Wee football. pic.twitter.com/0z83GeLQhV— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Down to 65 Days Until Kickoff! #KeepPoundingpic.twitter.com/Xxh39R1zwS— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
and you are officially ready for football season! 🙌 https://t.co/MJTARlvX4M— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
"I'd single out Cam Newton. He came back extremely focused"— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 7, 2017
Training Room Standouts » https://t.co/zoVFstY4XEpic.twitter.com/a3t8oYpVJU
Like blink-182? @benboulware7 does! He also took over our Instagram story today! pic.twitter.com/hfgrWx9LPM— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
To all QBs: Look out. @kk_mr93 is coming for you. #KeepPoundinghttps://t.co/MFILhCjnGR— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Take a look at the #Panthers wide receivers in action! 👐🏈— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
📸: https://t.co/erDVXMIfNJpic.twitter.com/5Fq4pOpKw1
A happy birthday to Matt Kalil! 🎉🎂🎁 pic.twitter.com/jwAOuJQBIx— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Minute by minute, the season is getting closer! #KeepPoundinghttps://t.co/vlOdb48bjP— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Just in time for summer vacation...new #Panthers gear! 🙌— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Shop Now » https://t.co/8MtVR9yXJVpic.twitter.com/C9vgTQEiQu
Sit back, take a break from work and enjoy some highlights of #LUUUUKEpic.twitter.com/08trfPLvu9— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Right tackle is up for grabs. Who will be the starter come Week 1?— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
OL Preview » https://t.co/dcGIoA1HYypic.twitter.com/odWkAFiwrB
There is still time to win a VIP trip to training camp from @MillerLite!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
More Info » https://t.co/Vau66pXQTI#PlayLikeAPantherpic.twitter.com/EbhaXK9EoK
"I'll always miss playing," says Jerricho Cotchery. But he's looking ahead - and looking forward to coaching— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
📰: https://t.co/KceNT7xrUEpic.twitter.com/OhjwRkWlhR
Tell your coach to apply for the #Panthers & @Academy equipment grant!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Details » https://t.co/KceNT7xrUEpic.twitter.com/ycVAkWldlb
“You don’t play the game to be second best”— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
More from Cam » https://t.co/NaTlXdr5Gkpic.twitter.com/qRIhPz8CTt
How does the return of @captain_41 help the #Panthers young secondary?— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Find Out » https://t.co/zoVFsufGmepic.twitter.com/biwd1Q9MaA
“I knew if I wanted to make the team, it was going to be on special teams"— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
Read More » https://t.co/0hFEjnJg4dpic.twitter.com/Bba4RecsmP
Became a #Panthers fan after living in Charlotte. Help Mark Reynolds make the All Star Game! #BeLikeMarkhttps://t.co/66OaItj0V7— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 6, 2017
The grind continues! @Brad_B21 took over our Instagram account to give us an inside look at his training routine. #KeepPoundingpic.twitter.com/f7RaMY94yz— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
Prince. Hornets. Nickelodeon. Superman.— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
Just some of the 🔥 kicks Cam’s worn over the years
More 📸: https://t.co/ZRNHRB0FiVpic.twitter.com/UPL9CFIdFI
Of Course: LUUUUKE, TD & Shaq. #KeepPoundinghttps://t.co/7TkDLbDBxj— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
A look at the #Panthers running backs in action 💥— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
📸: https://t.co/TY2ozeyef5pic.twitter.com/G6TWGxbgj2
Town Pride! Help Charlottean Mark Reynolds reach the All Star Game, #Panthers fans! #BeLikeMarkhttps://t.co/MKl0LTFgTP— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
Called upon to fill the void left by A.J. Klein, David Mayo is ready to step up— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
Read More » https://t.co/XF4796aRZTpic.twitter.com/91SQRDDjaM
🔔 Random Giveaway!— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
RT for a chance to win a #Panthers mini helmet! We'll pick a random winner by 3PM today. pic.twitter.com/WOiPFsLSiC
Air Stew 💪 #KeepPoundingpic.twitter.com/nQk6B8E0CG— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 5, 2017
Whew. That took work to embed the tweets, much less come up with all of the stories. The really creative part is the bell emoji -- I pointed out what the Panthers did to my wife and she was curious how they came up with the "Bel" part of "Bel-Aire." There aren't a whole lot of things that begin that way without actually referencing the neighborhood or the show.
And, now that I think about it, I actually noticed that the Panthers had some odd tweets. The phrasing of "called upon" was weird when I saw it come across my timeline, but I just dismissed it as something that the team did in an odd fashion.
Turns out it was part of a story all about how the Panthers flipped turned Twitter upside down.
-
