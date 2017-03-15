Todd Marinovich, ex-Raiders first-rounder, pleads guilty in naked trespassing case

If Todd Marinovich can stay clean, the former Raiders quarterback won’t have to serve any jail time following an incident in California where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine and naked trespassing.

The 47-year-old was in court in Southern California on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful public nudity, drug possession and trespassing, among others.

According to the Orange County Register, Marinovich was sentenced to 90 days in jail. However, Marinovich can avoid the jail time if he successfully spends six months in an outpatient rehab faciliity. The former Southern California quarterback was also sentenced to three years of probation, meaning he also has to avoid any legal trouble over the next 36 months if he wants to stay out of jail.

Todd Marinovich’s mugshot after he was arrested in August. Irvine Police Department

The plea came seven months after Marinovich was arrested following an incident in Irvine, California. In August, a man called police after he saw Marinovich wandering around on a trail. Police eventually located Marinovich, who was naked with marijuana while in another person’s yard. The former NFL quarterback was also holding a paper bag that contained methamphetamine and several drug syringes.

At the time, Marinovich was cited for trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Marinovich’s attorney, Adam Cole, told the Orange County Register that the former NFL quarterback has been clean since his arrest.

“He’s positive and in good spirits, and he wants to be held accountable for what he did,” Cole said. “He’s looking forward to his future.”

This isn’t Marinovich’s first run-in with the law. The former first-round pick was arrested for cocaine possession shortly after USC played in the 1990 Sun Bowl, and in 1997 he pleaded guilty to cultivating marijuana in his home. In 2005, he was arrested in Newport Beach, California, for drug possession, and in 2007 he was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized possession of a hypodermic needle and resisting arrest.

Marinovich was selected by the Raiders with the 24th overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft. Despite being taken in the first round, Marinovich never produced for the team. The quarterback only lasted two seasons and only played in eight games for the Raiders.