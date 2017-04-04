WATCH: Chad Johnson makes touchdown catch in Mexico look so easy
Next up for former NFL receiver: Training with Antonio Brown
Chad Johnson isn’t done catching touchdowns. Instead of coming down with them in the NFL, he did so south of the border.
Johnson, 39, recently took part in one game in Mexico’s Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional. Johnson made the most of his opportunity, scoring one of the easiest touchdowns of his professional career.
Take a look:
So yeah, that’s quite the mismatch, which resulted in one easy touchdown for Johnson, who racked up more than 11,000 yards and 67 touchdowns in his NFL career.
It ended up being more than just a football trip for Johnson. It also involved a customized car:
Monterrey Esta Mamalon‼️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/VSzmtxQ83v— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 2, 2017
And cigars:
April 3, 2017
Now? He says he’s getting ready to work out with Antonio Brown.
He doesn’t have the worst life.
