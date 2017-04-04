WATCH: Chad Johnson makes touchdown catch in Mexico look so easy

Next up for former NFL receiver: Training with Antonio Brown

Chad Johnson isn’t done catching touchdowns. Instead of coming down with them in the NFL, he did so south of the border. 

Johnson, 39, recently took part in one game in Mexico’s Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional. Johnson made the most of his opportunity, scoring one of the easiest touchdowns of his professional career. 

Take a look:

Comparte el touchdown de Chad Johnson esta tarde con Fundidores LFA, cortesía de Polaris Mexico.

Posted by Liga de Futbol Americano Profesional LFA on Sunday, April 2, 2017

So yeah, that’s quite the mismatch, which resulted in one easy touchdown for Johnson, who racked up more than 11,000 yards and 67 touchdowns in his NFL career. 

It ended up being more than just a football trip for Johnson. It also involved a customized car:

And cigars:

Now? He says he’s getting ready to work out with Antonio Brown.

He doesn’t have the worst life.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

