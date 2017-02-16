WATCH: Peyton Manning coaches baseball, wants to build gazebos on 'Modern Family'

We all knew it was only a matter of time before Peyton Manning transitioned from being in every commercial ever into actually being on the TV shows that air between those commercial breaks. On Wednesday night, Manning made what one can only presume is one of many appearances on TV, guest-starring on “Modern Family” as a character named “Coach Gary.”

Learn some tips from "Coach Gary"



Peyton Manning will guest star in the next episode of Modern Family​! Catch it tomorrow at 9 ET on ABC. pic.twitter.com/QpaU0sQ6hT — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 14, 2017

Peyton gets hired by Sofia Vergara’s Gloria Pritchett to teach her son, Joe, about baseball. Turns out, he’s a pretty good coach, and the kid isn’t terrible at throwing a ball. It turns out that “Gary” is a bit intimidating to Ed O’Neill’s Jay, Gloria’s husband.

After a while, though, they bond over a shared love of business, as all Gary really wants is Jay’s advice on how to get his gazebo (and shed) business going.

Peyton Manning is going into the gazebo business pic.twitter.com/G3n9wZ0X43 — A to Z Sports (@AtoZSports) February 16, 2017

The guest spot, of course, is littered with thinly-veiled references to Manning’s football career and final season with the Denver Broncos, because why not? Surely, Peyton will keep the stunt-casting game going as long as it’s profitable and fun.