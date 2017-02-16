WATCH: Peyton Manning coaches baseball, wants to build gazebos on 'Modern Family'

Manning's character makes a ton of veiled references to his football career

We all knew it was only a matter of time before Peyton Manning transitioned from being in every commercial ever into actually being on the TV shows that air between those commercial breaks. On Wednesday night, Manning made what one can only presume is one of many appearances on TV, guest-starring on “Modern Family” as a character named “Coach Gary.” 

Peyton gets hired by Sofia Vergara’s Gloria Pritchett to teach her son, Joe, about baseball. Turns out, he’s a pretty good coach, and the kid isn’t terrible at throwing a ball. It turns out that “Gary” is a bit intimidating to Ed O’Neill’s Jay, Gloria’s husband. 

After a while, though, they bond over a shared love of business, as all Gary really wants is Jay’s advice on how to get his gazebo (and shed) business going. 

The guest spot, of course, is littered with thinly-veiled references to Manning’s football career and final season with the Denver Broncos, because why not? Surely, Peyton will keep the stunt-casting game going as long as it’s profitable and fun. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

    Super Bowl Champions