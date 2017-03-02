WATCH: Reporter asks man on street about traffic, doesn't realize it's Adrian Peterson

If you’ve ever watched the local news -- or a late-night talk show -- you have undoubtedly seen some version of the man-on-the-street interview. A reporter wanders the streets of a city with a camera man, approaching citizens to ask them about some issue or another. The weather, sports, politics, anything. The idea is to get a feel for how people in the community feel about a particular topic.

A TV reporter in Houston, Texas recently conducted a man-on-the-street interview about traffic and fast drivers. He approached a man in a tank top, asked the man some questions, and the man answered them. At the end of the interview, the reporter asked, “And your name?”

The answer to that question is why we’re talking about man-on-the-street interviews over here at the CBS Sports NFL page. The man on the street was Adrian Peterson.

Check it out:

Here I am interviewing people on the street and not realizing I'd stopped a celebrity. Enjoy the awkwardness! Posted by John Donnelly FOX 26 on Wednesday, March 1, 2017

The way AP just smiles and says, “Yeah” after the reporter can’t believe who he’s talking to is just great. What might be even better, though, is that Peterson apparently just went through the interview as Adrian Peterson, Houston Resident, and not Adrian Peterson, Professional Football Player. That’s pretty cool.