2019 BIG3 basketball results, scores: Top-seeded Triplets win championship over Killer 3's
The third season of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league wrapped up Sunday in L.A.
The 2019 BIG3 season is officially over, and for the third consecutive year, a new champion has been crowned. In Sunday's championship game, MVP Joe Johnson led the No. 1-seeded Triplets against Stephen Jackson and the No. 2-seeded Killer 3s.
The margin was tight down the stretch, but in the end, Johnson was the MVP for a reason. He led Triplets to their first championship, 50-39, over Killer 3s. Johnson, of course, won the championship with a three-pointer. He poured in 28 points in the championship game, capping off a nearly flawless season for the former NBA All-Star.
Before that game tipped off, Power and 3 Headed Monsters battled for third place. Power made it close in the end, but 3 Headed Monsters prevailed with a 50-42 victory. Corey Maggette, who won 2018's championship and MVP award for Power, retired from the BIG3 after the game.
Last Sunday, Bivouac defeated 3's Company 50-36 in the fifth-place game to cap off their first season in the BIG3. Though it's far from a championship, the victory is something for Bivouac to build upon moving forward.
Check below to see the complete BIG3 schedule, scores and viewing information from the 2019 season:
2019 BIG3 Playoff Schedule
Sunday, September 1
*All times Eastern
- 1-seed Triplets 50, 2-seed Killer 3's 39 (championship game)
- 4-seed 3 Headed Monsters 50, 3-seed Power 42 (third-place game)
Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles
Sunday, August 25
Games, results:
- 2-seed Killer 3's 50, 3-seed Power 42
- 1-seed Triplets 50, 4-seed 3 Headed Monsters 39
- Bivouac 50, 3's Company 36 (fifth-place game)
Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans
BIG3 2019 Regular-Season Schedule
Saturday, June 22
Week 1 games, results:
- 3 Headed Monsters 51, Trilogy 46
- Power 50, 3's Company 38
- Bivouac 50, Enemies 43
Sunday, June 23
Week 1 games, results:
- Triplets 50, Aliens 40
- Killer 3s 54, Tri State 52 OT
- Ball Hogs 50, Ghost Ballers 39
Saturday, June 29
Week 2 games, results:
- Triplets 51, Trilogy 41
- Enemies 50, Ball Hogs 45
- Killer 3s 50, 3's Company 32
Sunday, June 30
Week 2 games, results:
- Ghost Ballers 51 Bivouac 46
- 3 Headed Monsters 50 Aliens 44
- Power 51 Tri State 43
Saturday, July 6
Week 3 games, results:
- Tri State 50, 3's Company 45
- Aliens 51, Ball Hogs 39
- Enemies 51, Ghost Ballers 35
Sunday, July 7
Week 3 games, results:
- Killer 3s 51, 3 Headed Monsters 48
- Trilogy 50, Power 43
- Triplets 51, Bivouac 45
Saturday, July 13
Week 4 games, results:
- 3's Company 50, Ball Hogs 38
- Power 50, Ghost Ballers 36
- Enemies 50, Aliens 39
Sunday, July 14
Week 4 games, results:
- Triplets 50, Tri State 37
- Bivouac 50, 3 Headed Monsters 43
- Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 48
Saturday, July 20
Week 5 games, results:
- 3's Company 50, Bivouac 34
- Power 50, Triplets 47
- Tri State 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46
Sunday, July 21
Week 5 games, results:
- Aliens 51, Ghost Ballers 35
- Trilogy 50, Enemies 38
- Killer 3's 50, Ball Hogs 35
Saturday, July 27
Week 6 games, results:
- 3's Company 51, Killer 3s 41
- Triplets 51, Ball Hogs 34
- Bivouac 50, Aliens 47
Sunday, July 28
(No games: bye week for other teams)
Saturday, August 3
Week 7 games, results:
- Ghost Ballers 50, Tri-State 38
- Power 50, Enemies 41
- Bivouac 51, Killer 3's 42
Sunday, August 4
Week 7 games, results:
- Aliens 50, 3's Company 35
- Trilogy 52, Ball Hogs 43
- Triplets 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46
Saturday, August 10
Week 8 games, results:
- 3 Headed Monsters 50, Enemies 32
- Tri State 50, Power 43
- Ghost Ballers 50, Trilogy 47
(Bye week for other teams)
Sunday, August 11
(No games: bye week for other teams)
Saturday, August 17
Week 9 games, results:
- Ball Hogs 50, Bivouac 48
- Triplets 51, Ghost Ballers 38
- 3 Headed Monsters 52, Power 46
- Killer 3's 50, Enemies 36
- 3's Company 50, Trilogy 28
- Tri State 51, Aliens 44
Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas
Sunday, August 18
(No games: bye week for other teams)
Here's a look at the complete 2019 rosters for every team, followed by the full season schedule, scores and viewing information.
2019 BIG3 rosters
3 Headed Monsters
- Rashard Lewis (Captain)
- Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)
- Larry Sanders
- Mario Chalmers
- Tre Simmons
- Coach: Gary Payton
3's Company
- DerMarr Johnson (Captain)
- Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)
- Dijon Thompson
- Andre Emmett
- Jason Maxiell
- Dahntay Jones
- Coach: Michael Cooper
Aliens
- Andre Owens (Captain)
- Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)
- Greg Oden
- Brandon Rush
- Robert Vaden
- Ryan Hollins
- Coach: Nate Archibald
Ball Hogs
- Brian Scalabrine (Captain)
- Josh Childress (Co-Captain)
- DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)
- Will McDonald
- Marcus Williams
- Qyntel Woods
- Coach: Rick Barry
Bivouac
- Josh Smith (Captain)
- Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)
- Will Bynum (Co-Captain)
- Shawne Williams
- C.J. Leslie
- Dion Glover
- Coach: Reggie Theus
Enemies
- Gilbert Arenas (Captain)
- Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)
- Royce White
- Craig Smith
- Frank Robinson
- Coach: Rick Mahorn
Ghost Ballers
- Mike Bibby (Captain)
- Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)
- Alex Scales
- Jamario Moon
- Mike Taylor
- Coach: George Gervin
Killer 3s
- Stephen Jackson (Captain)
- Josh Powell (Co-Captain)
- Franklin Session (Co-Captain)
- Donte Greene
- C.J. Watson
- Eddy Curry
- Coach: Charles Oakley
Power
- Corey Maggette (Captain)
- Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)
- Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-Captain)
- Mychel Thompson
- Julian Wright
- Ryan Gomes
- Quentin Richardson
- Chris "Birdman" Andersen
- Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Tri State
- Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)
- Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)
- Yakhouba Diawara
- Jason Richardson
- Robert Hite
- Corsley Edwards
- Coach: Julius "Dr. J" Erving
Trilogy
- Jason Terry (Captain)
- David Hawkins (Co-Captain)
- James White (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Arroyo
- Sam Young
- Patrick O'Bryant
- Coach: Kenyon Martin
Triplets
- Joe Johnson (Captain)
- Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)
- Jannero Pargo
- Chris Johnson
- Sergerio Gipson
- Alan Anderson
- Coach: Lisa Leslie
-
Ice Cube discusses equality in sports
Ice Cube and Michael Rappaport join Kanell and Bell and discuss gender equality in sports
-
BIG3 playoff takeaways: Title game set
The Triplets will play against the Killer 3s for the BIG3 championship next weekend
-
BIG3 Power Rankings: Triplets end on top
Heading into the playoffs, the Triplets are the clear favorite to take home the BIG3 title
-
BIG3 Week 9 takeaways
Joe Johnson finished the season with 175 points, and helped lead Triplets to the No. 1 seed...
-
How to watch: BIG3 Ballout in Dallas
All 12 BIG3 teams were in action on Saturday afternoon
-
BIG3 Week 8 takeaways: Nate is great
BIG3 fans saw one of the best finishes of the season in South Florida