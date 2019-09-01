2019 BIG3 basketball results, scores: Top-seeded Triplets win championship over Killer 3's

The 2019 BIG3 season is officially over, and for the third consecutive year, a new champion has been crowned. In Sunday's championship game, MVP Joe Johnson led the No. 1-seeded Triplets against Stephen Jackson and the No. 2-seeded Killer 3s.

The margin was tight down the stretch, but in the end, Johnson was the MVP for a reason. He led Triplets to their first championship, 50-39, over Killer 3s. Johnson, of course, won the championship with a three-pointer. He poured in 28 points in the championship game, capping off a nearly flawless season for the former NBA All-Star.

Before that game tipped off, Power and 3 Headed Monsters battled for third place. Power made it close in the end, but 3 Headed Monsters prevailed with a 50-42 victory. Corey Maggette, who won 2018's championship and MVP award for Power, retired from the BIG3 after the game.

Last Sunday, Bivouac defeated 3's Company 50-36 in the fifth-place game to cap off their first season in the BIG3. Though it's far from a championship, the victory is something for Bivouac to build upon moving forward.

Check below to see the complete BIG3 schedule, scores and viewing information from the 2019 season:

2019 BIG3 Playoff Schedule

Sunday, September 1

*All times Eastern

1-seed Triplets 50, 2-seed Killer 3's 39 (championship game)

4-seed 3 Headed Monsters 50, 3-seed Power 42 (third-place game)

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles

Sunday, August 25

Games, results:

2-seed Killer 3's 50, 3-seed Power 42

1-seed Triplets 50, 4-seed 3 Headed Monsters 39

Bivouac 50, 3's Company 36 (fifth-place game)

Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans

BIG3 2019 Regular-Season Schedule



Saturday, June 22

Week 1 games, results:

3 Headed Monsters 51, Trilogy 46

Power 50, 3's Company 38

Bivouac 50, Enemies 43

Sunday, June 23



Week 1 games, results:

Triplets 50, Aliens 40



Killer 3s 54, Tri State 52 OT



Ball Hogs 50, Ghost Ballers 39



Saturday, June 29



Week 2 games, results:

Triplets 51, Trilogy 41

Enemies 50, Ball Hogs 45

Killer 3s 50, 3's Company 32



Sunday, June 30

Week 2 games, results:

Ghost Ballers 51 Bivouac 46



3 Headed Monsters 50 Aliens 44



Power 51 Tri State 43

Saturday, July 6

Week 3 games, results:

Tri State 50, 3's Company 45

Aliens 51, Ball Hogs 39

Enemies 51, Ghost Ballers 35

Sunday, July 7

Week 3 games, results:

Killer 3s 51, 3 Headed Monsters 48

Trilogy 50, Power 43

Triplets 51, Bivouac 45

Saturday, July 13

Week 4 games, results:

3's Company 50, Ball Hogs 38

Power 50, Ghost Ballers 36

Enemies 50, Aliens 39

Sunday, July 14

Week 4 games, results:

Triplets 50, Tri State 37

Bivouac 50, 3 Headed Monsters 43

Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 48

Saturday, July 20

Week 5 games, results:

3's Company 50, Bivouac 34

Power 50, Triplets 47

Tri State 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46

Sunday, July 21

Week 5 games, results:

Aliens 51, Ghost Ballers 35

Trilogy 50, Enemies 38

Killer 3's 50, Ball Hogs 35

Saturday, July 27

Week 6 games, results:

3's Company 51, Killer 3s 41

Triplets 51, Ball Hogs 34

Bivouac 50, Aliens 47

Sunday, July 28

(No games: bye week for other teams)

Saturday, August 3

Week 7 games, results:

Ghost Ballers 50, Tri-State 38

Power 50, Enemies 41

Bivouac 51, Killer 3's 42

Sunday, August 4

Week 7 games, results:

Aliens 50, 3's Company 35

Trilogy 52, Ball Hogs 43

Triplets 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46

Saturday, August 10

Week 8 games, results:

3 Headed Monsters 50, Enemies 32



Tri State 50, Power 43

Ghost Ballers 50, Trilogy 47

(Bye week for other teams)

Sunday, August 11

(No games: bye week for other teams)

Saturday, August 17

Week 9 games, results:

Ball Hogs 50, Bivouac 48

Triplets 51, Ghost Ballers 38

3 Headed Monsters 52, Power 46

Killer 3's 50, Enemies 36

3's Company 50, Trilogy 28

Tri State 51, Aliens 44

Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

Sunday, August 18

(No games: bye week for other teams)

Here's a look at the complete 2019 rosters for every team, followed by the full season schedule, scores and viewing information.

2019 BIG3 rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Rashard Lewis (Captain)

Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)

Larry Sanders

Mario Chalmers

Tre Simmons

Coach: Gary Payton

3's Company

DerMarr Johnson (Captain)

Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)

Dijon Thompson

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Dahntay Jones

Coach: Michael Cooper

Aliens

Andre Owens (Captain)

Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)

Greg Oden

Brandon Rush

Robert Vaden

Ryan Hollins

Coach: Nate Archibald

Ball Hogs

Brian Scalabrine (Captain)

Josh Childress (Co-Captain)

DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)

Will McDonald

Marcus Williams

Qyntel Woods

Coach: Rick Barry

Bivouac

Josh Smith (Captain)

Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)

Will Bynum (Co-Captain)

Shawne Williams

C.J. Leslie

Dion Glover

Coach: Reggie Theus

Enemies

Gilbert Arenas (Captain)

Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)

Royce White

Craig Smith

Frank Robinson

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Ghost Ballers

Mike Bibby (Captain)

Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)

Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)

Alex Scales

Jamario Moon

Mike Taylor

Coach: George Gervin

Killer 3s

Stephen Jackson (Captain)

Josh Powell (Co-Captain)

Franklin Session (Co-Captain)

Donte Greene

C.J. Watson

Eddy Curry

Coach: Charles Oakley

Power

Corey Maggette (Captain)

Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)

Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-Captain)

Mychel Thompson

Julian Wright

Ryan Gomes

Quentin Richardson

Chris "Birdman" Andersen

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Tri State

Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)

Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)

Yakhouba Diawara

Jason Richardson

Robert Hite

Corsley Edwards

Coach: Julius "Dr. J" Erving

Trilogy

Jason Terry (Captain)

David Hawkins (Co-Captain)

James White (Co-Captain)

Carlos Arroyo

Sam Young

Patrick O'Bryant

Coach: Kenyon Martin

Triplets