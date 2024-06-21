BIG3 basketball is in Tampa for the second week of the season. After some thrilling matchups last week, many teams will look to continue their hot starts, while others aim to get back on track after tough losses. Week 1 also marked a milestone for the league's audience, as the BIG3 reached a record breaking 7.1 million viewers across CBS and X.

Here's everything you need to know about the BIG3's second week of action.

Schedule

All times Eastern. Games 1-2 will be live on CBS, while the rest of the games will be streamed on X.

Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers, 1 p.m.

Trilogy vs. Tri-State, 2 p.m.

3's Company vs. Bivouac, 3 p.m.

Power vs. Killer 3's, 4 p.m.

Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters, 5 p.m.

Ball Hogs vs. Aliens, 6 p.m.

Standings

Ball Hogs (1-0) Enemies (1-0) 3 Headed Monsters (1-0) Bivouac (1-0) 3's Company (1-0) Ghost Ballers (1-0) Power (0-1) Killer 3's (0-1) Trilogy (0-1) Aliens (0-1) Triplets (0-1) Tri-State (0-1)

Where to Watch BIG3 Week 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET | Date: Saturday, June 22

Location: Yuengling Center, Tampa

TV: CBS | Streaming: X, Paramount+

Key games to watch

Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers

The Enemies came from behind to beat the Triplets 50-44 in a championship rematch. Jordan Crawford led the way with 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting, and was responsible for three of the Enemies' six 3-pointers, including the game-winner.

They'll be facing a Ghost Ballers squad that boasts the BIG3's leading scorer from last season, Ryan "Hezi God" Carter, who signed with the team two weeks ago. The Ghost Ballers are coming off of a 50-48 victory over the Killer 3's where captain Mike Taylor stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists -- the only BIG3 player to record that line last week. Chris Johnson was the team's other 20-point scorer, notching 20 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Carter finished with four points, two rebounds and one steal.

3's Company vs. Bivouac

It's another battle between two undefeated teams -- both of whom missed the playoffs last year and are showing they have the potential to contend. 3's Company was the only BIG3 squad to have four players in double figures last week, including second-year standout Michael Beasley, who had 15 points and five rebounds.

Bivouac, who finished tenth in the league last season, already has half of their total wins from last year. They are hoping to improve off of a 2-5 record, and proved it in their opening week win over Trilogy. Captain Gerald Green led the way with 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. He was also their catalyst from the perimeter, knocking down four 3s in the process. Green's brother, Garlon, and veteran Corey Brewer both had double-doubles. Garlon Green tallied 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, while Brewer put up 12 points and 10 boards.

Trilogy vs. Tri-State

Isaiah Briscoe and Earl Clark put on a show despite Trilogy's loss to Bivouac. The duo combined for 36 points, 19 rebounds and five assists -- more than the rest of their team combined. Briscoe also led the league in points scored last week with his 25-point masterclass, while Clark's defensive dominance was enough to lead the league with his four blocks.

On the other side, Tri-State looks to rebound after putting up just 37 points in a loss to the Ball Hogs. BIG3 veteran Ray Nixon led the team with 12 points, two rebounds and two steals, while 2022 MVP Kevin Murphy chipped in 11 points, three rebounds and an assist. Jason Richardson had a near double-double, going for eight points and 11 rebounds (fifth in the BIG3). Ball movement will also be key for a Tri-State bounce back, as they only had five assists last week.