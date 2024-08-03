After many exciting weeks of physical, high-scoring basketball, the BIG3's seventh regular season concludes on Sunday in San Antonio. The league's top two teams, Enemies and Bivouac, already clinched their respective playoff spots. Now, fans turn their attention to the remaining teams to see who will join them.

Last week's action was headlined by a pivotal game between the Enemies and Bivouac, with Bivouac ending the Enemies' undefeated run and nine-game win streak in an intense back and forth contest. Week 7 also saw Triplets and Trilogy keep their playoff hopes alive while the 3 Headed Monsters and Aliens were officially eliminated. Michael Beasley led the week in scoring with a 30-point performance for 3's Company, who also remain in the playoff hunt despite a 50-44 loss to the 3 Headed Monsters.

As the race for the playoffs draws to a close, expect this regular season finale to turn up the heat. Here is everything you need to know about week 8 of the BIG3.

BIG3 Week 8 Schedule

All times Eastern. Games 1-3 will be televised on CBS. Game 4 will be streamed on X.

3's Company vs. Enemies -- 3 p.m.

Ghost Ballers vs. Tri-State -- 4 p.m.

Triplets vs. Bivouac -- 5 p.m.

Trilogy vs. Ball Hogs -- 6 p.m.

Standings

Bivouac (6-1) Enemies (6-1) 3's Company (5-2) Tri-State (4-3) Ghost Ballers (4-3) Triplets (4-3) Trilogy (3-4) Ball Hogs (3-4) 3 Headed Monsters (3-4) Aliens (2-5) Power (1-5) Killer 3's (0-6)

Games to Watch

Ghost Ballers vs. Tri-State

Both the Ghost Ballers and Tri-State stand at 4-3 overall, so this game is extra important for each squad's playoff hopes.

The Ghost Ballers are coming off of a dominant 50-30 win over the Aliens in which Mike Taylor and Chris Johnson combined for 34 points. Both players have strung together excellent campaigns this season. Johnson has led the way by averaging 15.4 points on 46.6% shooting from the field and nearly 38% from 3-point range. Taylor, the team's captain, has also been solid, putting up 11.6 points, five rebounds and nearly three assists per game. The team is looking for their second straight winning season -- they went 5-3 in 2023 -- and have won their last two games, including an upset over Bivouac.

Tri-State is aiming for their first winning season since 2021 -- when they finished second in the league at 6-2. Kevin Murphy has continued to be the team's catalyst. He has averaged 20.1 points per game -- good for third in the league -- while shooting 39.4% from the field, 40.7% from 3-point range and 31.3% from 4-point range. Jason Richardson will look to bounce back from a five-point, eight-rebound performance. Tri-State's captain has played in six of their games and averaged 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and two assists while making 35% of his field goals. Henry Sims, Amir Johnson and Ray Nixon will also look to contribute as Tri-State pushes for a playoff berth.

Triplets vs. Bivouac

Fresh off of an upset win over the Enemies, this will be fans' last chance to see how prepared Bivouac is for the playoffs. It will also be Corey Brewer's last opportunity to back up all of the MVP talk. Throughout the last seven weeks, Brewer has averaged 18 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.1 assists per game on 43% shooting from the field. In Bivouac's playoff-clinching win last week, he put up 17 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and one block and declared postgame: "Y'all know who the MVP is -- you [are] looking at him right here."

But while Bivouac delivered the upset last week, they could be receiving one if the Triplets want that final postseason spot. The Pargo brothers have been instrumental towards the team's success, with Jeremy tallying 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal last week. On the season, he has put up 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 42.2% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range and 35.3% from the 4-point circles. He only needs one 4-pointer to break the single-season record (6). Jannero, meanwhile, has averaged 11.2 points per game on a blistering 46.5% from the field and 44.4% from deep. He leads the league in 3s made this season with 16. The biggest key for the Triplets is the availability of Joe Johnson, who has missed the last two weeks of action but is still the team's second-best scorer at 15.8 points per game.