The BIG3 balled out in Baltimore for the first time in seven seasons on Saturday, adding their stamp on a city already rich in basketball history.

Bivouac and the Enemies remain undefeated after strong performances from key players. Both teams were able to stave off second-half comebacks from their opponents, pulling away to keep their records intact through three weeks.

It was a different story—in a good way—for the Triplets and Tri-State, as they cruised to their respective victories over Power and the Killer 3's.

Week 3's nightcap featured a physical thriller between Trilogy and 3's Company. Although Trilogy kept themselves in the game with a four-point deficit early on, 3's Company managed to run away by halftime, taking a 26-15 lead into the locker room. Making matters worse for Trilogy was the ejection of head coach Stephen Jackson, whose comments towards the referees earned him two technicals and an early exit. Jackson refused to leave the court by the start of the second half, and was still chirping at the officials as he made his way to the locker room. Forward James White, who had started the game for Trilogy, was thrust into a player/coach role in Jackson's absence.

Trilogy clearly came into the second half playing inspired basketball, as they trimmed the lead to four, 34-30, behind a block and jumper by big man Cady Lallane. A fadeaway by Lallane had Trilogy within two, but that's when 3's Company—led by this year's tenth overall pick Nasir Core—separated themselves once again. Michael Cooper's team managed to maintain their lead right to the end, as Reggie Evans, the BIG3's rebounding leader, grabbed an offensive board and scored the game-clinching layup, and 3's Company walked away with a 50-44 win. Beasley led 3C in scoring with 22 points and three rebounds, while Core put up 14 points with clutch buckets down the stretch. On Trilogy's side, Lallane's breakout ended with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block. Earl Clark tallied 15 points along with eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Here are the final scores and key takeaways from the BIG3 in Baltimore:

Final Scores

Bivouac 51, 3 Headed Monsters 45

Triplets 51, Power 30

Ghost Ballers 51, Ball Hogs 47

Tri-State 50, Killer 3's 34

Enemies 51, Aliens 44

3's Company 50, Trilogy 44

Three Takeaways from BIG3 Week 3

Bivouac surprises everyone with 3-0 start

Bivouac has become a team to beat after keeping their hot streak alive. They held on to defeat the 3 Headed Monsters after a 26-14 halftime lead turned into a 43-43 tie late in the game. And even though no. 1 pick Brandon Moss delivered a poster on Bivouac's Corey Brewer, Brewer and his squad got the last laugh.

"I like when people doubt us," Brewer told Brian Scalabrine postgame. "It's good to be an underdog."

Brewer, who finished the game with 14 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal, also responded to those who doubted his offensive prowess.

"I just feel like I can be aggressive in this league," he said. "I had 50 in an NBA game, I think people forget that. I scored my whole life—averaged 30 in high school. I won back-to-back national championships. Don't think I can't score. It's basketball."

And just like that, the team that missed last year's playoffs with a .500 record is near the top of the standings in the first three weeks of the season.

No Iso Joe, no problem

Joe Johnson fell ill this week, but it didn't hinder the Triplets, who dominated the Power to improve to 2-1. They took a 26-12 lead at halftime and never looked back. The Triplets led by as many as 22 points, 46-24, in the second half, and Jannero Pargo buried the game-winning three to give the Triplets a commanding 51-30 victory.

The Pargo brothers continue to impress, as they scored 20 points each with a flurry of 3s. Jannero's 20-piece included a team-high six three-pointers, while Jeremy added seven rebounds and seven assists to his 20-point performance. As a team, the Triplets had nine 3s and even got a four-pointer from Jeremy. On Power's side, Glen Rice Jr. led the way with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Nasir Core critical for 3's Company team on the rise

Core, the aforementioned top-ten pick in this year's BIG3 draft, came up huge as 3's Company improved to 2-1 on the season. His confidence in those moments was not only apparent in the second half, but also during his postgame interview with Rachel DeMita.

"Play hard and get a win. We try and get a win every week, so [at the] end of [the] season, we'll be in the playoff picture," Core said. "That's what I came to do. Missing shots, making shots, my effort [doesn't] change. I'm just trying to get a win."

He also addressed the physicality and trash talk that came with such a high-profile matchup.

"They thought Isaiah Briscoe was gonna get the better of us. Never in my life, you hear me? Never in my life!" Core exclaimed as he walked off.

Briscoe, a prolific scorer in his own right, was held to eight points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in Trilogy's loss, which drops them to 0-3 on the season.

Core's performances going forward will be pivotal for a 3's Company squad that missed last year's postseason with a 3-4 record. He, along with captain Beasley and rebounding machine Reggie Evans, have already proven they can show up when called upon. That mentality and confidence are essential as coach Cooper continues to improve his team and potentially lead them to their first playoff berth.