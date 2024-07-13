A week after an electrifying debut in New Jersey, the BIG3 will take its talents to Anaheim's Honda Center, another new stop on the league's cross-country tour. Last week was highlighted by Isaiah Briscoe's record-setting 37 points despite Trilogy's loss to the 3 Headed Monsters, which dropped them to 0-4 and put them in grave danger of missing the playoffs. Then, there was another impressive outing by the Enemies, who, along with Bivouac, are 4-0 heading into Sunday. This week's matchups feature three games on CBS, including both Bivouac and the Enemies, as well as a matchup between Tri-State and the 3 Headed Monsters, who both sit at 2-2 overall.

Briscoe's incredible performance gave him to 82 points on the season, surging in front of Tri-State's Kevin Murphy (73) and 3's Company's Michael Beasley (71). Reggie Evans and Earl Clark are neck-and-neck in the rebounding department, leading the league with 39 and 38 boards, respectively. Bivouac's Corey Brewer continues to get it done on both ends, racking up nine steals in the last four weeks to lead the BIG3. And speaking of defense, Clark, teammate Roscoe Smith and 3's Company's Sean Williams are tied in total blocks with six apiece. Last but not least, the Pargo brothers continue to rule the perimeter, with Jannero leading in 3-pointers made (13) while Jeremy leads in 4-pointers (4).

Here's everything you need to know as the BIG3 steps foot in Anaheim.

BIG3 Week 5 Schedule

All times Eastern. Games 1-3 will be televised on CBS. Games 4-6 will be streamed on X.

Bivouac vs. Ball Hogs -- 3 p.m.

Triplets vs. 3's Company -- 4 p.m.

Killer 3's vs. Enemies -- 5 p.m.

Ghost Ballers vs. Trilogy -- 6 p.m.

Power vs. Aliens -- 7 p.m.

3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri-State -- 8 p.m.

Standings

Enemies (4-0) Bivouac (4-0) Triplets (3-1) 3's Company (3-1) Ghost Ballers (2-2) Ball Hogs (2-2) Tri-State (2-2) 3 Headed Monsters (2-2) Aliens (1-3) Power (1-3) Trilogy (0-4) Killer 3's (0-4)

Games to Watch

Bivouac vs. Ball Hogs

Bivouac are not only at the top of the standings, but lead all BIG3 teams in overall points scored with 203. They have found success behind an MVP-caliber effort from co-captain Corey Brewer. The 13-year NBA veteran is averaging 17.5 points (fourth in the BIG3), 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 44% from the field. Co-captain Garlon Green has been just as active, putting up 14.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. The team has plenty to be proud of, as their four wins are both the most in franchise history and their longest winning streak. Their win over the Killer 3's marked their largest margin of victory this year (15).

The 2-2 Ball Hogs have been led by the "Brazilian Blur," captain Leandro Barbosa, who has averaged 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Barbosa recorded 22 points (9 of 14 from the field), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in his team's win over Power last week. Co-captain Jodie Meeks has been another valuable asset to the Ball Hogs, posting a line of 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 40% shooting from the field. He had his first 20-point outing of the season last week, scoring 21 points on 8 of 16 shooting from the field and 3 of 9 from 3-point range. Meeks has been unafraid to shoot from the perimeter this year, as his 28 attempts from beyond the arc are good for second in the league behind Jason Richardson's 30.

Triplets vs. 3's Company

3's Company's offensive catalysts will be put to the test against the Triplets' prowess from the perimeter. Both teams are coming off of impressive blowout victories, with 3's Company cruising against the Ghost Ballers and the Triplets beating the Aliens. This game could be considered a preview of two playoff-ready rosters.

3's Company earned their third win last week and matched their win total from last year, when they went 3-4. They had four players hit double-digits against the Ghost Ballers, led by Nasir Core's 15 points. Captain Michael Beasley scored a season-low in points last week with 12, but he has remained one of the league's top scorers throughout the season.

The Triplets continue to dominate with a 3-1 record thanks to their red-hot 3-point shooting. Last week, they combined for 10 triples, an effort led by none other than Jeremy Pargo and Joe Johnson. They've buried 29 3-pointers on the season -- far and away the most in the league -- and three of their players boast a 3-point percentage of 40% or better, including the Pargo brothers and "Iso" Joe. It's also worth noting that Jeremy Pargo holds the all-time record for most 4-pointers made, with 19 and counting. The Triplets also boast arguably the best defense in the league, holding their opponents to 38.6 points per game, including 17.8 in the first half.

Enemies vs. Killer 3's

Like Bivouac, it appears no one can stop the Enemies, who have won seven straight dating back to last season. The reigning BIG3 champs have the potential to repeat their success at the rate they've been playing. Captain Jordan Crawford has been instrumental to the team's unbeaten start, averaging 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on 47.2% shooting from the field and 37.5% from deep. Co-captain Elijah Stewart is currently leading the Enemies in scoring with 15.3 points per game on 47.2% shooting. Big man Isaiah Austin has remained the team's X factor with an average of 9.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Three of their players are shooting 37% or better from 3-point range, the most in the league.

The Killer 3's, in comparison, are in a rough spot at 0-4, as well as a five-game losing streak that dates back to last year. However, they could still try for the impossible and snap the third-longest win streak in BIG3 history. Killer 3's have been led by co-captain Donte Greene. The 6-foot-11 center has averaged 13.5 points, 7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 block per game on 31% shooting. Frank "Nitty" Sessions has also continued to make an impact despite the Killer 3's losing skid, putting up 10 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists while burying 40% of his 3-pointers. He tallied 15 points, four rebounds and one steal in the Killer 3's week 4 loss to Bivouac.