On Saturday, the BIG3 heads to Portland's Moda Center after an exciting week in Anaheim. Week 5's action was marked by perfect performances from Bivouac and Enemies, who occupy the No. 1 and 2 spots in the standings, respectively.

Trilogy proved the dynasty isn't done yet, racking up their first win of the season against the Ghost Ballers behind 21 points from Earl Clark. There was also a season-high performance from 3's Company captain and walking bucket Michael Beasley, who tallied 31 points and ten rebounds enroute to 3C's 50-42 win over the Triplets. He joins Triplets co-captain Kevin Murphy (2022) -- who put on a scoring display of his own -- as the only players to record that line in BIG3 history.

So far, Beasley and Murphy sit atop the scoring leaderboard with 102 points each. Earl Clark and Reggie Evans are tied for the most rebounds with 45, while Jeremy Pargo and Leandro Barbosa have 20 assists apiece. Defensively, Bivouac's Corey Brewer leads the league with 11 steals, while Earl Clark and Sean Williams are tied for the most blocks with seven. And it seems no one can beat the Pargo brothers from the perimeter. Jannero leads with 13 3-pointers made, while Jeremy now has five four-pointers to his name.

Week 6 will have plenty of strong showings as teams continue to separate themselves from the pack. Here's everything you need to know as the BIG3 plays in Portland.

BIG3 Week 6 schedule

All times Eastern. Games 1-2 will be televised on CBS. Games 3-6 will be streamed on X.

Triplets vs. Tri-State, 4 p.m.

3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies, 5 p.m.

Bivouac vs. Ghost Ballers, 6 p.m.

Trilogy vs. Power, 7 p.m.

Killer 3's vs. Ball Hogs, 8 p.m.

Aliens vs. 3's Company, 9 p.m.

Standings

Bivouac (5-0) Enemies (5-0) 3's Company (4-1) Triplets (3-2) Tri-State (3-2) Ghost Ballers (2-3) 3 Headed Monsters (2-3) Aliens (2-3) Ball Hogs (2-3) Trilogy (1-4) Power (1-4) Killer 3's (0-5)

Games to watch

Triplets vs. Tri-State

Tri-State is coming off of a thrilling win led by Kevin Murphy's 29 points and three 4-pointers, the latter of which ties a BIG3 record held by Jeremy Pargo since 2021. Murphy has averaged a blistering 20.4 points (tied with Beasley), 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. Jason Richardson -- who was held scoreless last week -- has still managed to put up 13 points, ten rebounds and seven assists per game while shooting 36.4% from the field and 30% from distance. Tri-State's win over the 3-Headed Monsters marks their third in the last four games, so they are clearly entering this one with momentum on their side.

The Triplets, meanwhile, are entering with a chip on their shoulder after a 50-42 loss to 3's Company. Despite the result, Jeremy Pargo led the way with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Joe Johnson had 15 points five rebounds and two assists. Big man Jeff Ayres did not score, but he did grab ten of the team's 27 rebounds. The Triplets were down Jannero Pargo, who fulfilled his duties as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers' Summer League team. If Jannero is out again, look to Jeremy and "Iso Joe" to take on the brunt of the offensive load.

Bivouac vs. Ghost Ballers

Bivouac has looked unstoppable over the past five weeks, and that trend could continue when they face the 2-3 Ghost Ballers. Corey Brewer showed why he deserves to be in MVP conversations Sunday with a line of 15 points, six rebounds and one steal against the Ball Hogs. His averages back up the consideration -- 17 points (tied for third in the league), 7.6 rebounds, a league-best 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks on 45% shooting from the field. Co-captain Garlon Green has been just as instrumental to the team's success. He recorded 17 points—including three 3-pointers -- against the Ball Hogs last week, as he and Brewer combined for 32 of the team's 50 points. Bivouac has gotten it done on both ends of the floor, having scored the most points this season (253) while also holding the highest point differential (+46).

The Ghost Ballers are looking to rebound after falling to then-winless Trilogy 50-40. Big man Chris Johnson recorded a double-double on Sunday with 16 points and ten rebounds, while captain Mike Taylor had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. So far, Johnson has led the Ghost Ballers in scoring (12.8 points per game) while shooting 39% from the field. Taylor is not that far behind with averages of 11.2 points, 6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Bivouac may appear to be perfect, but the Ghost Ballers should be motivated enough to prove them wrong.

3's Company vs. Aliens

3's Company has found its rhythm, riding into Week 6 with a three-game win streak thanks in large part to Michael Beasley. His league-leading 20.4 points has come on efficient 46% shooting from the field, along with 1-of-4 shooting from four-point range. 3C also boasts a couple of other bonafide scorers -- Nasir Core and Mario Chalmers -- who have already shown they can get hot in a hurry. Reggie Evans, as mentioned earlier, has continued to be a beast on the boards, tallying six Sunday.

The Aliens have their own group of double-digit scorers, and they needed every single contribution to come from behind and stun Power. Their 50-41 win was marked by 21 points from forward Devin Ebanks, as well as 15 points from forward Abraham Millsap. Abraham and his brother Paul -- the team's captain and four-time NBA All-Star -- are both averaging north of 10 points per game. Ebanks has led the Aliens with 14.3 points (48.9% field goal percentage, 33.3% 3-point percentage), 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. The team's scoring threats must step up if they want to pull off another upset and get to .500.