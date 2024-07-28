The playoffs are only two weeks away, which makes this week's slate of BIG3 matchups all the more important. This weekend, the league heads to Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center with noticeable changes. Teams at the bottom of the standings have already been eliminated, which is why Power (1-5) and Killer 3's (0-6) did not make the trip to Ohio. The rest are still in the hunt for the title, leading to some interesting matchups.

Here is the schedule, standings and key games for week 7 of the BIG3.

BIG3 Week 7 Schedule

All times Eastern. Games 1-2 will be televised on CBS. Games 3-6 will be streamed on X.

3 Headed Monsters vs. 3's Company -- 1 p.m.

Enemies vs. Bivouac -- 2 p.m.

Ball Hogs vs. Triplets -- 3 p.m.

Aliens vs. Ghost Ballers -- 4 p.m.

Trilogy vs. Tri-State -- 5 p.m.

Standings

Enemies (6-0) Bivouac (5-1) 3's Company (5-1) Tri-State (4-2) Ghost Ballers (3-3) Triplets (3-3) Ball Hogs (3-3) Aliens (2-4) 3 Headed Monsters (2-4) Trilogy (2-4) Power (1-5) Killer 3's (0-6)

Games to Watch

Enemies vs. Bivouac

This is a game that everyone has been waiting for, featuring two of the league's best in what some are describing as a championship preview. The Enemies are riding a nine-game winning streak that goes back to last season -- capped off by the 33-point rout of the 3 Headed Monsters -- while Bivouac will try to recoup after a stunning loss to the Ghost Ballers last week.

The Enemies join both Trilogy and 3 Headed Monsters from the 2017 season as the only teams to begin 6-0. Trilogy's 2017 squad also holds the record for the best start in league history (7-0). The Enemies' lockdown defense has been critical towards their success, as they've allowed only 37.2 points per game this season -- the best mark in the league. They also have three sources of offensive firepower. Co-captain Elijah Stewart has led the way with 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 48% shooting from the field and 41% from three. Captain Jordan Crawford has been just as remarkable, averaging 14.5 points (47.4% FG, 42.4% 3PT), 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. And don't forget about big man Isaiah Austin -- the team's other co-captain -- who has excelled in his role with 10 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Even after their first loss of the season, Bivouac still broke their franchise record for most wins in a season at five. Corey Brewer has remained sensational through it all, averaging 18.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.2 assists while shooting 45% from the field. He remains in the lead for total steals and is tied with Earl Clark for second in total rebounds (48). Co-captain Garlon Green has continued to make an impact on the glass, leading the league with 50 rebounds. On the season, he has averaged 14.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 34.7% from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range.

Ball Hogs vs. Triplets

With both teams sitting at .500, this game is crucial for each of their playoff hopes. The Ball Hogs are coming off of a 50-36 win over the Killer 3's, while the Triplets hope to bounce back after a loss to Tri-State -- one where they missed Joe Johnson and Jannero Pargo.

Leandro Barbosa continues to lead the Ball Hogs, averaging 15.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The 41-year-old forward is one of three players putting up those types of numbers -- alongside Johnson and Jeremy Pargo. Lucas Mariano made a statement against the Killer 3's, posting a season-high 17 rebounds next to his 11 points. It's tied for the second-most rebounds in BIG3 history. The Ball Hogs had four players in double figures last week, and that type of production will be vital against a hungry Triplets team.

The Triplets are hoping to get back on track after their second straight loss last week, which came after a three-game win streak that brought them to 3-1 in week 4. Jeremy Pargo has broken out with a team-high 18.2 points per game on 42.6% shooting from the field and 41.4% from distance. That's next to his 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Iso Joe and Jannero's absences were clearly felt last week, as Jeremy racked up 24 points (with four 3-pointers), six rebounds and three assists. Assuming the Triplets get one or both of their reinforcements back, this one should also go down to the wire.

Trilogy vs. Tri-State

Week 7's nightcap features two teams riding high on winning streaks. Trilogy has won two in a row after a struggling 0-4 start, while Tri-State has won four of their last five, including a 51-43 victory over the Triplets in which they only had three players available.

Trilogy continues to be led by the BIG3's top scorer, Isaiah Briscoe. The former Kentucky guard scored 29 points in last week's win, and has averaged 20.8 points (49.5% FG, 34.8% 3PT) to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Earl Clark has been the team's defensive anchor, averaging 1.2 blocks along with 13.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He's also made 34.7% of his field goals and has extended his range to hit 45% of his triples (9-of-20 from deep). With those two at the helm, Stephen Jackson's Trilogy will aim to maintain the momentum created with their recent wins and, potentially, complete the midseason turnaround.

Tri-State boasts a scintillating scorer of their own in Kevin Murphy, who tallied 21 points in the team's win over the Triplets. On the season, Murphy has put up 20.5 points (42.3% FG, 40.9% 3PT), 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over the last six weeks. He is second to Briscoe in overall scoring, totaling 123 points to Briscoe's 125. Jason Richardson, who was out last week, has been the team's reliable second option, averaging 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds despite shooting 36.4% from the field and 30% from three-point range. The team has to keep honing in on defense if they want to put a stop to Trilogy's recent winning ways.