On Sunday, July 7, the BIG3 will head to New Jersey's Prudential Center for the first time in league history. Week 3 included a masterclass by the Pargo brothers, who carried the Triplets to a 51-30 win over Power without Joe Johnson, as well as down-to-the-wire wins for the Enemies, Ghost Ballers and 3's Company.

Aliens forward Devin Ebanks and 3's Company forward Michael Beasley led the BIG3 in scoring last week with 22 points apiece. Ebanks's teammate, John Millsap, and 3 Headed Monsters big man Greg Monroe crashed the glass with a league-leading seven boards, and Ball Hogs' Leandro Barbosa led the way in assists with seven dimes.

Here's everything you need to know as the BIG3 sets foot in Newark.

BIG3 Week 4 Schedules

All times Eastern. Games 1-2 will be televised on CBS. Games 3-6 will be streamed on X.

Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters - 1:00 PM

Enemies vs. Tri-State - 2:00 PM

Aliens vs. Triplets - 3:00 PM

Ball Hogs vs. Power - 4:00 PM

Ghost Ballers vs. 3's Company - 5:00 PM

Killer 3's vs. Bivouac - 6:00 PM

Standings

Enemies (3-0) Bivouac (3-0) Triplets (2-1) Tri-State (2-1) 3's Company (2-1) Ghost Ballers (2-1) 3 Headed Monsters (1-2) Aliens (1-2) Ball Hogs (1-2) Power (1-2) Killer 3's (0-3) Trilogy (0-3)

Games to Watch

Enemies vs. Tri-State

The Enemies are one of two undefeated teams left standing in the BIG3, and are riding a six-game win streak dating back to last season. It's the second-longest streak in BIG3 history behind the Triplets' 11-straight wins between the 2019 and 2021 seasons. They are coming off of a 51-44 victory over the Aliens last week, and enter with the second-most points scored (151) and second-fewest points allowed (124). The Enemies have been led by Jordan Crawford, who dropped 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting last week. He's averaging 16 points per game while shooting 41.7% from 3-point range, while teammate Elijah Stwart has put up 16 points, seven rebounds, and 1.2 assists on nearly 39% shooting from behind the arc.

Tri-State's impeccable defense was once again on display in Week 3, as they took care of business in defeating the Killer 3's 50-34. Kevin Murphy led the team with 19 points on 7/12 shooting from the field while nailing three of five 3-point attempts. Jason Richardson has also played a key role for Tri-State this season and is averaging team-highs across the board --16.3 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game on 44% shooting from the field and 36% from three.

Aliens vs. Triplets

The Aliens are eyeing redemption after their 51-44 loss to the Enemies. They are now 1-2 on the season, which is notable considering last year's 1-5 finish. Still, they are trending in the right direction. Aside from Ebanks' season-high 22 points and five rebounds, forward John Millsap recorded his first double-double of the year with 10 points and 11 rebounds. He is averaging 10 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in his debut season.

On the other side, the Triplets have been on a roll and stand at 2-1 overall. They remained unfazed without "Iso Joe" last week, and rightfully relied on Jeremy and Jannero Pargo to get the job done. The brothers both had 20-point outings on solid efficiency, with Jeremy going 8/16 from the field and 2/5 from 3, and Jannero making seven of his 11 attempts and six of his ten threes. Jannero also leads the BIG3 in threes made this season with nine, while Jeremy is the only player to hit multiple four-pointers this year (three) and boasts a league-leading 18 four-pointers in his career.

Ghost Ballers vs. 3's Company

This matchup features two teams with identical 2-1 records and a plethora of options for buckets and boards.

The Ghost Ballers are entering week 4 after a 51-47 win over the Ball Hogs. Mike Taylor joins Bivouac's Garlon Green as the only players who have racked up over 40 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists this season. Ryan "Hezi God" Carter recorded a season-high 14 points and five rebounds, getting into a groove after leading the league in scoring last season with 21.8 points per game.

On the 3C side, they're coming in after a 51-44 win over Trilogy. They are led by Michael Beasley, who has scored a league-best 59 points so far this season. However, he's also one of two BIG3 players without an assist, joining Trilogy's James White in that category. Reggie Evans is the league's leading rebounder so far, grabbing 30 boards so far. He has remained aggressive on the boards throughout his time in the BIG3, leading the league in rebounds four times in his career.