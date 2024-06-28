Following another week of captivating action, the BIG3 moves on to Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena this Saturday. Last week saw players run up the scoreboard and stuff the stat sheet, and while some teams remain perfect, while others clearly have some work to do.

The Enemies and Bivouac remain undefeated at 2-0, while the Triplets, the Aliens and Power secured their first wins of the season and improved to 1-1. Trilogy and the Killer 3's, both sitting at 0-2, will have to get their games to the next level this week to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole.

Jason Richardson's red-hot performance put him on top of last week's scoring (25) and rebounding (11) leaders. "Iso Joe" Johnson led the league in assists last week with seven, while Bivouac's Corey Brewer had the most steals with four -- tying the most steals in a game since Jodie Meeks did it last season. The Triplets' Jannero Pargo, who led the BIG3 in four-pointers last season (6), nailed the league's first two from long range Saturday, placing him atop that leaderboard once again.

Here is the schedule and standings heading into week 3.

BIG3 Week 3 Schedule

All times Eastern. Games 1-2 will be on CBS, while games 3-6 will be streamed on X.

3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac - 5:00 PM

Triplets vs. Power - 6:00 PM

Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers - 7:00 PM

Tri-State vs. Killer 3's - 8:00 PM

Aliens vs. Enemies - 9:00 PM

3's Company vs. Trilogy - 10:00 PM

Standings

Enemies (2-0) Bivouac (2-0) Triplets (1-1) Aliens (1-1) Ball Hogs (1-1) 3's Company (1-1) Power (1-1) Tri-State (1-1) Ghost Ballers (1-1) 3 Headed Monsters (1-1) Killer 3's (0-2) Trilogy (0-2)

Games to Watch

Bivouac vs. 3-Headed Monsters

Though Bivouac joins the Enemies as the BIG3's lone undefeated squads, they also now lead the league in total points scored with 102. They, along with the Enemies and Power, are the only teams to rack up 100 points through the first two weeks, thanks in large part to Brewer. He's currently averaging 18 points, 9.5 rebounds and two steals per game while shooting 44% from the field. Bivouac is aiming to go for three in a row against a struggling 3 Headed Monsters team.

3HM is coming off a 52-39 week 2 loss to the Triplets, who outscored them 32-14 in the second half. Marquis Teague led 3HM with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Greg Monroe put up 10 points, four rebounds and one block. Captain Jeff Teague did not play in week 2 action due to personal reasons.

Power vs. Triplets

Power's Marcus Foster led them to their first win of the season, tallying 22 points (10-of-16 shooting) and six rebounds as they defeated the Killer 3's, 51-47. Foster's performance marked a career-high in points and rebounds for the former Furman guard, and he's now the team's leading scorer with 37 points. Power has also been helped by Glen Rice Jr.'s efficiency and Royce White's aggressiveness and rebounding over the last two weeks.

The Triplets, conversely, remain a team to watch following their run to the finals last season. So far, they are also 1-1, bouncing back last week with their win over 3HM. Jannero Pargo led the way with 20 points, while Iso Joe put up 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Johnson is the Triplets' leader in points (36), rebounds (16) and assists (10) in the first two weeks, and looks to remain aggressive heading into week 3. The battle between Johnson and Foster is a key reason to keep an eye on this game.

Killer 3's vs. Tri-State

The third game to look forward to this week is between the Killer 3's and Tri-State. Killer 3's captain Donte Greene is leading the BIG3 in scoring average with 22 points and is one of the team's bright spots despite a 0-2 start. Killer 3's will also count on Josh Powell and Franklin "Frank Nitty" Sessions, who made their marks in last week's narrow loss to Power. Powell tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Session scored four points but pulled down ten rebounds.

Tri-State is riding high after taking down Trilogy 51-40 last week. Their rock-solid defense was crucial towards the victory, and they'll look to have a repeat of that this week. Aside from Richardson's league-leading performance, Tri-State received key contributions from Kevin Murphy (18 points, five rebounds, two assists, one four-pointer) and Henry Sims (eight points, eight rebounds). Turning lockdown defense into scintillating offense will be crucial against Green and the Killer 3's.