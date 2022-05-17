Four-star cornerback Marcus Washington Jr. will skip his senior year of high school and enroll early at Georgia as a member of the Class of 2022.

Washington committed to the Bulldogs one year ago on May 15, 2021, right after his sophomore season of high school. He was rated the No. 69 overall player and No. 8 cornerback in the Class of 2023. Washington, a native of Grovetown, Georgia, is the son of former Bulldogs linebacker Marcus Washington, who played for Mark Richt from 2005 to 2009.

Georgia won its first national championship since 1980 under fifth-year coach Kirby Smart. However, the Bulldogs are rebuilding one of the nation's most dominant secondaries after setting a record with five defensive players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Four other defensive backs transferred to Power Five institutions, including three other SEC schools.

Washington boasts freakish measurables with a verified 4.46 in the 40-yard dash and 21-foot long jump. He ran a 10.76 in the 100-meter as a sophomore and played cornerback, safety, wide receiver and kick returner for his Grovetown squad. Washington visited Georgia on May 13 before opting to enroll early.

The Bulldogs finished with the nation's No. 3 recruiting class in 2022, not counting Washington's addition. Washington becomes the fourth cornerback in the recruiting class, joining top-100 recruits Julian Humphrey, Jaheim Singletary and Daylen Everette.