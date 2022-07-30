Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith is no longer suspended by the program and has returned to team activities after charges from an arrest earlier this month have been dismissed, according to multiple media reports.

Smith led Texas A&M in receptions (47) and receiving touchdowns (six) last season and finished second on the team with 509 receiving yards. He was a team captain last year, has 21 starts over the past three seasons and was set to represent the Aggies at SEC Media Days prior to his arrest. He was suspended and did not make the trip to SEC Media Days, but Jimbo Fisher indicated that the team was still in the process of "gathering all the evidence" and wouldn't make an official comment on the arrest.

Smith was booked on July 20 — the day before Texas A&M's met the media in Atlanta — in Brazos County Jail facing charges of DWI, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. The Brazos County attorney confirmed to multiple outlets, including ESPN and The Athletic, that Smith will not face prosecution for the charges. According to ESPN, Smith registered two Brethalyzer samples back at the police station that were below the legal limit in Texas, and since neither occupant in the car claimed ownership of the marijuana (reportedly 0.29 ounces), "it becomes problematic to link such a low amount to someone."

With the DWI and marijuana charges no longer applicable, the weapons charge no longer applied as well because of Texas' gun laws.

Smith celebrated his return to action and the charges getting dropped on Twitter.