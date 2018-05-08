Cubs' Victor Caratini: Scores twice Monday
Caratini went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Marlins.
Caratini started at first base in this one, something he's now done five times this season. The 24-year-old is the primary backup to Willson Contreras behind the plate, but his ability to play first is getting him a little added playing time. Caratini is now hitting .292 through 48 at-bats.
