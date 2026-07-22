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Twins' Victor Caratini: Drawing fifth straight start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Caratini will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Caratini sat out the Twins' first game following the All-Star break, but he's been included in the lineup for each of the ensuing five contests while the team has gone up against three left-handed and two right-handed starters during that stretch. The Twins will continue to make room for Caratini in the lineup versus lefties, but he may be stuck in more of a part-time role versus righties following Ryan Jeffers' recent return from the injured list.

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