Twins' Victor Caratini: Drawing fifth straight start

Caratini will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Caratini sat out the Twins' first game following the All-Star break, but he's been included in the lineup for each of the ensuing five contests while the team has gone up against three left-handed and two right-handed starters during that stretch. The Twins will continue to make room for Caratini in the lineup versus lefties, but he may be stuck in more of a part-time role versus righties following Ryan Jeffers' recent return from the injured list.