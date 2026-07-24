Twins' Victor Caratini: Cleared to start Friday

Caratini (knee) will start at first base and bat sixth in Friday's series opener against the Athletics.

After being removed from Wednesday's 10-6 win over the Guardians due to a right knee contusion, Caratini was on the bench for Thursday's series finale. He's moved past the knee issue ahead of Friday's contest and will be making his sixth start in seven games, though Caratini may still be headed for more of a part-time role now that Minnesota has all of its key position players back to full strength.